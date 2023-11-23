Mustangs Extend Win Streak to Five

Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.

Caruso’s double-double was 11 points and a career-high 11 assists to help the Mustangs (5-1) shoot better than 52% (34-of-65) from the field and nearly 42% (15-of-36) from behind the arc.

“Caruso played solid again, distributing the ball and getting his teammates involved,” said TMU head coach Kelvin Starr. “And the shooting was strong in both halves. Caden was lights out shooting the three in the second half.”

Starr hit 5-of-7 threes in the final frame.

TMU lost the rebound battle to the Fighting Elks 45-34, but made up for it by forcing seven more turnovers (21-14) off the strength of 12 steals.

“I was disappointed in our effort off the glass,” Starr said. “That’s just a lack of focus. We’ve got to get ready to rebound the ball better and we will work on that in practice. We’re going to have to be better on the defensive end of the court if we are going to compete in the GSAC and at the national level.”

The game stayed close in the first five minutes with The Master’s holding a slight 13-12 advantage. But the Mustangs then went on a 16-4 run to stretch the lead to 13 with 10:14 to go in the half. TMU closed out the final four minutes of the half on a 10-5 run to go into the locker room leading 52-34.

In the second half, the Mustangs led by as much as 30, getting scoring from 10 different players, before the final 24-point victory.

Starr hit a career-high eight 3-pointers in the game. Ty Harper finished with 22 points, the fifth game this season he has scored 20-or-more points. All-American Kaleb Lowery had a season-high 20.

As a team, TMU is averaging 92.0 points per game after six games, which ranks them No. 9 in the nation in scoring.

The Master’s will need all that scoring as they will be on the road next week in Florida. They first take on Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Nov. 30, followed the next day by taking on Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

