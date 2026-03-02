Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International

TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.

Ty Beck got The Master’s on the board first with his two-run homer in the first inning for his ninth of the year. Despite a Royal homer in the second inning, TMU went right back up by two runs, when Zach Jenkins scored on a wild pitch. However, in the bottom of the inning, TMU lost its lead on another HIU homer.

Jace Russell got the start for TMU and gave up one run in two innings, but managed to strike out five of the eight batters that he faced.

The Royals then struck for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take full control. The Master’s tried to respond with homers from both Jack Drew and Scotty Pieper but it was too late. HIU added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth and took home a five-run win.

Pieper went two for five with two runs batted and Beck also had two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. The TMU bullpen struggled, giving up 13 of the 14 runs on 10 hits and three walks.

TMU falls to 0-4 in GSAC play and 10-12 overall on the season.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

