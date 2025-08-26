header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
| Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025

In its 2025 season opener, The Master’s University women’s soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita.

TMU’s Maddy Traylor had the team’s lone goal at the 17:40 mark of the first half to take the lead 1-0 off an assist from Breanna Fajardo. Traylor, a transfer from Whittier College, led the team with seven shots and four of those on goal.

Westmont evened up the score with a little over 15 minutes remaining in the first half with a goal from striker Sierra Martin and the score remained 1-1 heading into halftime. The game remained a defensive battle up until the last 10 minutes, where Westmont surged in front with a score from Sydney Reese. TMU had an opportunity with Traylor having a clean look at the goal with five minutes left, but Westmont goalkeeper Katie Lannon notched one of her six saves to preserve the lead for the Warriors.

“For us this was a big test,” TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “Not only did we compete, I really felt that we had much better moments and scoring opportunities than them.”

TMU matched Westmont’s 17 shots and had more shots on goal as well, seven to Westmont’s six. Freshman Natalia Ramirez made her first start in goal and had four saves including two key saves to keep the game close in the second half. TMU made no substitutions the second half, playing their starters all the way through the end and were still able to compete with the Warriors

“It put us, the coaching staff, at peace, knowing that the girls will be prepared in four weeks to play conference,” Chavez said.

TMU will be on the road this week on Wednesday, Aug. 27 to play Westcliff University in Irvine before going to La Mirada to play BIOLA in an exhibition match.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener

Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025
In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita. 
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon

Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025
In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing

Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing
Monday, Aug 25, 2025
Multivium, will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families event," 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley

‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Aug 25, 2025
We gave you a taste of Foothill League football recently. That was just to alert you that games were coming, despite the heat and the fact you still thought it was summer. But now, with September sneaking up on us, it’s time to give you the full pigskin panorama, because football is big in the SCV, on every level.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win

TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
The Master's women's volleyball team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Pre-Season poll, defeated the Bushnell Beacons in five sets in the first match of the Hope Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center's Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita. 
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
Sept. 14: Strike for the Troops at Valencia Lanes
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host its Strike for the Troops Bowling Fun-Raiser 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14 at Valencia Lanes.
Sept. 14: Strike for the Troops at Valencia Lanes
Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns
Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year's Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.
Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns
Three Spirit Halloween Locations to Open in SCV
Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will open up three pop-up locations in Santa Clarita just in time for spooky season.
Three Spirit Halloween Locations to Open in SCV
Sept. 20: ‘Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities’ Event at Canyon Community Center
Multivium will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families" event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 20: ‘Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities’ Event at Canyon Community Center
Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing
Multivium, will host "Here 4 Fun Day for Children with Disabilities and their Families event," 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Grand Room at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 13: Bikes & Beers at Lucky Luke Brewing
Aug. 25-30: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 30.
Aug. 25-30: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park
For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park
‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley
We gave you a taste of Foothill League football recently. That was just to alert you that games were coming, despite the heat and the fact you still thought it was summer. But now, with September sneaking up on us, it’s time to give you the full pigskin panorama, because football is big in the SCV, on every level.
‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton [story]
AV Freeway
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
The Master's women's volleyball team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Pre-Season poll, defeated the Bushnell Beacons in five sets in the first match of the Hope Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers are encouraged to make responsible choices behind the wheel by never driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to continue to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and the region.
Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
SCVNews.com