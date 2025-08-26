Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener

In its 2025 season opener, The Master’s University women’s soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita.

TMU’s Maddy Traylor had the team’s lone goal at the 17:40 mark of the first half to take the lead 1-0 off an assist from Breanna Fajardo . Traylor, a transfer from Whittier College, led the team with seven shots and four of those on goal.

Westmont evened up the score with a little over 15 minutes remaining in the first half with a goal from striker Sierra Martin and the score remained 1-1 heading into halftime. The game remained a defensive battle up until the last 10 minutes, where Westmont surged in front with a score from Sydney Reese. TMU had an opportunity with Traylor having a clean look at the goal with five minutes left, but Westmont goalkeeper Katie Lannon notched one of her six saves to preserve the lead for the Warriors.

“For us this was a big test,” TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “Not only did we compete, I really felt that we had much better moments and scoring opportunities than them.”

TMU matched Westmont’s 17 shots and had more shots on goal as well, seven to Westmont’s six. Freshman Natalia Ramirez made her first start in goal and had four saves including two key saves to keep the game close in the second half. TMU made no substitutions the second half, playing their starters all the way through the end and were still able to compete with the Warriors

“It put us, the coaching staff, at peace, knowing that the girls will be prepared in four weeks to play conference,” Chavez said.

TMU will be on the road this week on Wednesday, Aug. 27 to play Westcliff University in Irvine before going to La Mirada to play BIOLA in an exhibition match.

