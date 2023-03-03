Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals

Team records fell and All-Americans were crowned for The Master’s University on the first day of the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Columbus, Georgia.

The Men’s 800-meter Freestyle Relay team of Andrew Crabtree , Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira , J.T. Sears and Freddie Cole finished in sixth place with a team record time of 6:46.92.

By finishing sixth, the highest relay finish in program history, the team was named All-Americans. Crabtree’s lead-off time of 1:40.49 set a new team record in the 200 free.

“We had an amazing first day of the meet and the team is looking really great,” said head coach Curren Bates. “Multiple lifetime bests and our highest placed relay to date.”

The Men’s 200 Medley Relay team of Crabtree, Cole, Dos Santos, Sears finished in 10th place with a team record time of 1:33.89.

In the Women’s 200 Medley Relay, Trudy Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Emma McMurray and Kylee Sears set a new team record of 1:48.64, good for 10th Place.

The Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay team of Patterson, Sears, Noel Partridge and Biederman took 12 with a 7:59.41. Within that race, Kylee Sears had the fastest split in the meet with a 1:49.89.

To watch the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships, click here. Please note, there is a charge to view the livestream.

