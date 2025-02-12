Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season

The Master’s University men’s and women’s golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men’s team finishing in sixth and the women’s team finishing in fifth.

The men’s team was led by senior Jonathan Larson, who ended his four-tournament winning streak with a solo sixth place finish and a 36-hole total of one-over par (145).

Larson’s final round score of one-under 71 was the start of an attempted comeback by the team, something TMU Head Coach Craig DeSpain said was discussed heading into the final round.

“We came in with a game plan,” he said about the team’s final round efforts. “We reviewed how (the first round) went and how we could improve. We really thought we had a good game plan going in and we just didn’t execute it.”

Junior Seth Bishop and sophomore Wes Opliger both finished the tournament at T28 with a total of right-over par, with Bishop recording a final round one-over 73 while battling a wrist injury.

Freshman Jacob Janho finished the tournament at T36 at 10-over par, while graduate student Simon Blackburn rounded out the men’s squad by finishing T42.

On the women’s side, junior Hannah Ulibarri continued where she left off with a second place finish while recording a final round score of one-over 73 to finish the 36-hole event at six-over par (150).

Ulibarri was tied for first heading into the last hole, but ended up making a bogey to finish just one stroke out of a possible first place finish.

“I think looking back on it, I’m overall very pleased with how it went,” she said about her final round performance. “I got used to the speed of the greens as opposed to (the first round)… The Only thing I regret is the last hole.”

For DeSpain, he could not be anymore proud of Ulibarri, saying, “Besides being a great golfer, one of the best things about Hannah… is just her character and just how wonderful of a person she is on the golf course.”

Junior Peyton Grider finished the tournament at T23 with a total of 23-over par, with her first round efforts being a highlight for DeSpain.

“I mean, day one she was in second place through the first nine holes.” he said about Grider. “She played really well and… today she fought hard. I’m excited to see how she’s going to finish out the end of her career with TMU this season.”

Senior Nicole Lopez finished right behind in 25th with a total of 28-over par. Sophomore Grace Aamot finished in T36 while freshman Destiny Mendiola made her collegiate debut and finished 40th.

“She was pretty nervous the first day, as anybody would be in their first college tournament.” DeSpain said about Mendiola. “She had a great attitude. She was willing to learn and asked questions… I’m really excited for how teachable she is and how ready she is to learn.”

Both squads will have time to prepare for their next tournament, the RMC Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev. on Mar. 4-5.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

