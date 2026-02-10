Mustangs Get Thrilling Overtime Road Win

Jazen Guillory’s jumper as time expired in overtime was the game-winner as The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated Embry-Riddle 87-85 Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.

The two teams scores 30 points each in the first half.

The two teams scored 44 points each in the second half.

They both shot virtually the same from the field (45 percent) and from behind the arc (35 percent).

And the two teams looked destined for a second overtime.

And then along came Guillory.

After ERAU made a layup with eight seconds to play in overtime to tie it at 85-85, the Mustangs raced down the floor. As time was expiring, Guillory spun and put up what can only be described as a reverse, fade-away, mid-range jumper to win it.

“He was elite all night,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr on Guillory. “He played really well. He got downhill fast to get that game-winner.”

It was the fourth game in eight days for TMU.

“To get it done like this feels pretty good for sure,” Starr said. “It was a good win for us. It was a great game of basketball. They are a really good team and it was a great GSAC battle back and forth.”

While so much was equal between the two teams, Master’s (18-7, 11-2) did have a distinct advantage in points off turnovers (17-7) as the Eagles committed 15 errors compared to TMU’s 10.

The Master’s went on a 10-2 run early in the first half to take a 12-5 lead, only to see Embry-Riddle go on a 9-0 run to take a 14-12 advantage.

The game would go back and forth after that with neither side getting more than a six-point lead the rest of the way. The score was tied eight times and saw nine lead changes over the course of the 50 minutes played.

Brayden Miner led the Mustangs with 18 points off the bench followed by Avery Jackson with 17, Caden DeVries with 13 and Eli Terpsma coming in to add 11.

“Eli was phenomenal off the bench,” Starr said. “The best game of his career because of what he did for us. Offensively, defensively… Everything he did was to help us win. He was elite.”

TMU, in first place in the GSAC standings, has now locked up a playoff spot with the win, while Embry-Riddle, fifth in the standings, picked up its fifth conference loss of the season.

The Master’s won’t play again until it hosts No. 7 Arizona Christian in the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 14. Love will be shown to the seniors as they will be playing their final regular season game in The MacArthur Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.