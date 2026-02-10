Mustangs Get Thrilling Overtime Road Win

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
Jazen Guillory’s jumper as time expired in overtime was the game-winner as The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated Embry-Riddle 87-85 Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.
The two teams scores 30 points each in the first half.
The two teams scored 44 points each in the second half.
They both shot virtually the same from the field (45 percent) and from behind the arc (35 percent).
And the two teams looked destined for a second overtime.
And then along came Guillory.
After ERAU made a layup with eight seconds to play in overtime to tie it at 85-85, the Mustangs raced down the floor. As time was expiring, Guillory spun and put up what can only be described as a reverse, fade-away, mid-range jumper to win it.
“He was elite all night,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr on Guillory. “He played really well. He got downhill fast to get that game-winner.”
It was the fourth game in eight days for TMU.
“To get it done like this feels pretty good for sure,” Starr said. “It was a good win for us. It was a great game of basketball. They are a really good team and it was a great GSAC battle back and forth.”
While so much was equal between the two teams, Master’s (18-7, 11-2) did have a distinct advantage in points off turnovers (17-7) as the Eagles committed 15 errors compared to TMU’s 10.
The Master’s went on a 10-2 run early in the first half to take a 12-5 lead, only to see Embry-Riddle go on a 9-0 run to take a 14-12 advantage.
The game would go back and forth after that with neither side getting more than a six-point lead the rest of the way. The score was tied eight times and saw nine lead changes over the course of the 50 minutes played.
“Eli was phenomenal off the bench,” Starr said. “The best game of his career because of what he did for us. Offensively, defensively… Everything he did was to help us win. He was elite.”
TMU, in first place in the GSAC standings, has now locked up a playoff spot with the win, while Embry-Riddle, fifth in the standings, picked up its fifth conference loss of the season.
The Master’s won’t play again until it hosts No. 7 Arizona Christian in the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 14. Love will be shown to the seniors as they will be playing their final regular season game in The MacArthur Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
It was a different day on Saturday, Feb. 7, but had virtually the same result as that of Friday, Feb. 6, as The Master's University baseball team again dropped game one but came back to win game two to salvage an overall split (2-2) in the double doubleheader series against Bushnell University (OR).
College of the Canyons swimming competed at the annual Larry Baratte Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 7 with the season-opening meet also serving as the Western State Conference preview event.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, has announced that the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694) was signed into law, strengthening California’s protections for veterans and service members seeking the benefits they have earned.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of a new episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, featuring a video-focused, behind-the-scenes tour of the Barnyard at William S. Hart Park.
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event, a free catalytic converter etching service designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.
The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ntsb.jpg" alt="NTSB report on helicopter crash" style="width:110px;border:0;margin-top:6px;">
</a>
The California Department of Transportation has announced major steps in strengthening its commitment to public transportation by establishing a new Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs and restoring the Division of Mass Transportation to create a dedicated team focused on providing faster, more reliable and connected transit services statewide.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is one of the first hospital’s in Southern California to improve treatment of “widowmaker” heart attack patients with SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after percutaneous intervention.
SCVi Charter School is redefining college readiness with the launch of College Connect, an innovative pathway that allows high school students to begin earning college credit while still receiving a full, connected high school experience.
SCV Water urges customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24. During that period, the California Department of Water Resources will conduct a second round of scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake to complete pipeline repairs.
The CIF Southern Section has made its selections for playoff contenders in both boys and girls high school soccer. Five boys teams and four girls teams were chosen from the Foothill League. Boys will begin competition this Wednesday, Feb. 11, and girls on Thursday, Feb. 12.
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/mugs/delshannon_runaway.jpg" alt="Del Shannon" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
