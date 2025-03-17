Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ

As a team, the No. 1-ranked Mustangs (14-0, 4-0) hit .407 with a 53-35 advantage in kills, 10-2 difference in blocks and one additional ace over the Spirit (7-6).

But the match didn’t come without a bit of drama as TMU lost the first set, something it hasn’t done this season on the home court.

“It was really just our passing broke down,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg . “And we’re going to have some of those days, so it’s good to be able to learn a lesson without taking a loss.”

Middle Blocker Ezra Vlad took it another step and emphasized how the Mustangs weren’t mentally in the match from the start.

“I think we came out a little cold and they came out ready to play,” Vlad said. “Not everything is going to go our way if we’re not out there ready to go from the first point.”

The Master’s started the second set flat as well, falling behind 3-1 at the start. But then the engine roared to life as the Mustangs went on a 9-3 run to open up a 10-6 lead. TMU increased the pressure as the set unfolded, working up to a comfortable 23-14 advantage before kills by Van Groningen and Vlad sealed the set for TMU.

The next two sets were similar in that the Mustangs hitting and blocking began to surge and the team’s serving continued to get the Spirit out of system.

“It’s a good testament to how our team is,” Vlad said. “We’re resilient, we have a deep roster and Coach Goldberg is not unwilling to use it. So I feel that as a team, rallying after that first set and realizing that not everything is going to come to us easy is really important.”

Van Groningen hit .447 en route to his 24 kills. Isaac Seltzer added 10 and Max McCullough had nine. Bryce Jones dealt 40 assists over the four sets, with Vlad leading the defense with six blocks.

The Master’s will be back at home on Thursday, March 20 when it hosts the Hope International Royals at 7 p.m. in The MacArthur Center.