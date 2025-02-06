Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay

The Master’s University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.

It was an up and down game between the Mustangs (3-1) and the Yellow Jackets as TMU put up an offensive show while Cedarville prevented the home team from keeping its lead safely.

But any comeback effort from the Yellow Jackets was snuffed out by senior pitcher Gage Webster, who came on in relief in the fourth inning.

“We struggled a little bit on the mound early.” TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks said about the pitching. “We got ahead, then we got behind… but Gage comes in, puts up zeros.”

In the three innings he pitched, Webster gave up four walks while striking out three hitters and did not give up a single hit or run. His pitching allowed the batting lineup to continue what they have been doing well.

Senior third baseman Tommy Gwinn and junior shortstop Isaiah Morales led the team with three RBIs, with Gwinn recording his second home run in as many games, for a team-leading three runs.

Graduate student second baseman Cason Brownell, junior first baseman Owen Hayes and junior catcher Dylan Tagiuam each recorded one RBI.

While his team got the win against the NCAA Division II school, Brooks saw the potential for a larger win.

“We could have had a bigger blow to open it up even more there in the fifth with the bases loaded. But we got patient, got guys on base, and then got ourselves some extension runs, so it was good.” he said.

The Mustangs will have its first doubleheader of the season at home against Westcliff University on Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. The second game will start 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

