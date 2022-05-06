header image

1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
| Friday, May 6, 2022
masters track and field

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

The Master’s University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men’s and women’s competitions, the highest finishes in program history.

“This championship was special in that it serves as the capstone of two years of challenge that the Lord has used to refine us and make us more like Him,” Master’s Head Coach Zach Schroeder said. “There’s not a group of young people who I would want to share my life with more.”

Ellen Palmgren won two events on the day, the 1500 (4:32.31) and 800 (2:19.54), beating teammate Hannah Fredericks in both races by a combined .10 seconds. Palmgren’s title in the 1500 meters is her second straight.

“Both of my races came down to the wire at the end with Hannah which was so fun,” Palmgren said of Fredericks. “We hadn’t ever raced against each other in track before and we were really looking forward to it. Our excitement carried us to hard closes in both the 1500 and 800 which made for some fun and exciting racing for both of us.”

Fredericks was ultimately rewarded in the women’s 5,000 meters, a race she won with a time of 18:27.61 after she won a sprint to the finish line.

Following the meet, she was awarded with Freshman of the Year and Track Performer of the Meet recognition for her accrued point totals over the two days of the Golden State Championships.

Fredericks also enjoyed being able to race with teammate and team captain Arianna Ghiorso, who placed third in the 800 meters (2:21.50), fourth in the 1500 meters (4:47.57) and fifth in the 5,000 meters (18:43.14).

“It was really sweet being able to run every event side-by-side with Ari,” Fredericks added. “She has been such a blessing and role model to me and the whole women’s team.”

Daniel Rush repeated in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 14:33.27. He was in a group of four that led the way for much of the race, before he made his move with two laps remaining to surge away from the pack.

“The 5,000 meters was a great race of brotherhood,” said Rush, the first of four Mustangs to finish in the top-five. “That result wouldn’t have happened without Wes and Brint taking so much of the pacing duties. It was a group effort.

Brint Laubach (14:37.73), Wesley Methum (14:46.75) and Davis Boggess (15:01.99) finished second, fourth and fifth respectively.

“After the race came one of the most special moments I have ever shared with this team,” Rush said. “We circled up to pray and just had such an emotional moment that came out of our love for one another and most importantly our unifying love for the Lord.”

Eli Szumera won the men’s decathlon with a score of 5,361 points, 234 more than second place. He won four of the 10 events, including all three throwing competitions. On Friday, he won the discus (37.43 meters) before setting a personal-best pole vault mark (3.10 meters) and a season-best javelin throw (51.38 meters).

Josh Williamson claimed a Golden State title in the men’s shot put with a best mark of 14.68 meters, almost two meters further than the second-place finisher.

Seanna Nalbandyan finished first in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.45 seconds, before taking second place in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.68).

Micaiah Scott, who won the women’s javelin on day one, also placed third in both the long jump (5.00 meters) and triple jump (10.75 meters), fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.12 seconds), as well as seventh in the pole vault (2.50 meters) and shot put (9.93 meters).

Caleb Pouliot crossed the line of the 110-meter hurdles in second place with a time of 15.78 seconds and placed fourth in the men’s shot put (12.26 meters).

In the men’s 800 meters, Anthony Ghiorso finished second (1:53.38), just .17 seconds behind first place. In the final lap, he made a move on the outside to take the lead, before a Westmont runner passed him in the final 100 yards.

Rush, Boggess and Anthony Ghiorso placed second, third and fourth in the men’s 1500 meters with times of 3:52.73, 3:52.98 and 3:53.70 respectively.

Sophie Southerden placed fourth in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:30.10), as did Jayk Kelton in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 12.44 meters.

Samuel Jean finished fifth in the men’s high jump (1.75 meters), while Kelton and Jean were on a 4×100 meter relay with Pouliot and Blake Spomer that placed fifth (44.34 seconds).

The men’s 4×400 relay of Anthony Ghiorso, Andrew Cross, Zach Garey and Boggess also finished fifth in a time of 3:34.86.

The women’s rendition of the same event then closed out the meet in third place, with the quartet of Palmgren, Arianna Ghiorso, Fredericks and Nalbandyan finishing in 4:06.45.

Several Master’s athletes have already booked their spot in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor National Championships, but the Azusa Pacific University Last Chance Invite on May 14 is the last chance for Master’s to qualify athletes for nationals.
