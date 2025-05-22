Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round

It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master’s University team finding itself in T9 at seven-over after Wednesday, May 21.

The tournament is being played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., site of the annual John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 12 in the most recent NAIA Top 25 poll, struggled early through wet and windy conditions when the first round began on Tuesday. The team mustered just one birdie, but had to absorb 19 bogeys or worse in the first nine holes. Shortly afterward, play was suspended due to lightning.

In that moment, TMU found itself on the bottom of the leaderboard.

“It was really wet, rainy and very sloppy,” said TMU Assistant Coach Luke Brueckner, who is traveling with the team. “We’re actually playing lift clean and place on the fairways. But it seemed like we got off to a nervous start, which is something we tend to do. I’m not sure why that is, but our guys tend to take a little time to settle in. And the course was playing relatively hard. The front is much harder than the back.”

Only half of the 30 teams competing were able to get on the course on Tuesday, with play resuming at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for those teams already on the course when play was suspended.

What a difference a day makes.

On the back nine of the round-one scorecard, The Master’s posted 12 birdies and an eagle, while tolerating 10 bogeys or worse to race up the leaderboard. By the time all of the teams were in the clubhouse, the Mustangs had climbed 20 spots to finish the day T9.

“The course did not dry out.” It was probably wetter (Wednesday) than it was on (Tuesday). But I also think the guys took to heart the mistakes they made (Tuesday) and they decided to wrap it up and get it together.”

Seth Bishop led The Master’s at the end of round one with a three-under 68. He posted five birdies in his final eight holes on Wednesday to come in with a 32, good enough to place him fifth on the individual leaderboard.

“He’s been playing really well leading up to this tournament,” Brueckner said. “So it was fun to see him reap the rewards of the work he’s been putting in. He knew what he was bringing out here and he knows his game. He was free-wheeling and having a ton of fun. He missed a three-footer on his first hole (Wednesday), but he didn’t let it get to him because he chipped in for birdie on the next hole.”

Jonathan Larson shot a one-over 72 to place him 30th, with Jacob Janho posting a 75 and Simon Blackburn a 76 to round out the team scoring.

As a result of the weather delay, the championship has been reduced from a 72-hole tournament to 54 holes. Thursday will be cut day, with the top 15 teams and ties getting the chance to play the final round and vie for a championship on Friday.

