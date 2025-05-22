header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
| Thursday, May 22, 2025

It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master’s University team finding itself in T9 at seven-over after Wednesday, May 21.

The tournament is being played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., site of the annual John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 12 in the most recent NAIA Top 25 poll, struggled early through wet and windy conditions when the first round began on Tuesday. The team mustered just one birdie, but had to absorb 19 bogeys or worse in the first nine holes. Shortly afterward, play was suspended due to lightning.

In that moment, TMU found itself on the bottom of the leaderboard.

“It was really wet, rainy and very sloppy,” said TMU Assistant Coach Luke Brueckner, who is traveling with the team. “We’re actually playing lift clean and place on the fairways. But it seemed like we got off to a nervous start, which is something we tend to do. I’m not sure why that is, but our guys tend to take a little time to settle in. And the course was playing relatively hard. The front is much harder than the back.”

Only half of the 30 teams competing were able to get on the course on Tuesday, with play resuming at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for those teams already on the course when play was suspended.

What a difference a day makes.

On the back nine of the round-one scorecard, The Master’s posted 12 birdies and an eagle, while tolerating 10 bogeys or worse to race up the leaderboard. By the time all of the teams were in the clubhouse, the Mustangs had climbed 20 spots to finish the day T9.

“The course did not dry out.” It was probably wetter (Wednesday) than it was on (Tuesday). But I also think the guys took to heart the mistakes they made (Tuesday) and they decided to wrap it up and get it together.”

Seth Bishop led The Master’s at the end of round one with a three-under 68. He posted five birdies in his final eight holes on Wednesday to come in with a 32, good enough to place him fifth on the individual leaderboard.

“He’s been playing really well leading up to this tournament,” Brueckner said. “So it was fun to see him reap the rewards of the work he’s been putting in. He knew what he was bringing out here and he knows his game. He was free-wheeling and having a ton of fun. He missed a three-footer on his first hole (Wednesday), but he didn’t let it get to him because he chipped in for birdie on the next hole.”

Jonathan Larson shot a one-over 72 to place him 30th, with Jacob Janho posting a 75 and Simon Blackburn a 76 to round out the team scoring.

As a result of the weather delay, the championship has been reduced from a 72-hole tournament to 54 holes. Thursday will be cut day, with the top 15 teams and ties getting the chance to play the final round and vie for a championship on Friday.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k

Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round

Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Thursday, May 22, 2025
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
FULL STORY...

May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet

May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
FULL STORY...

Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections

Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
FULL STORY...

Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)

Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
SCVNews.com