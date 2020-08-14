[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
98°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
| Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
Anna Herrin

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.

Her focus during the backstroke is to propel herself from one end of the pool to other as swiftly as possible, and then to dart back again the same way she came. It goes without saying: There are no right or left turns in swimming.

Herrin’s path to becoming a Master’s University swimmer, however, was far more circuitous.

She stopped swimming after elementary school, chose to pursue competitive horseback riding and mountain biking in high school, and didn’t return to the pool until after she enrolled at a Los Angeles-area community college.

Now, the junior transfer will be an important member of the Mustangs’ swim program as it enters Year 3.

“I’m extremely grateful that I got to swim at Pasadena City College and that Coach (Terry) Stoddard gave me the opportunity there,” Herrin said. “Likewise, I’m extremely excited to swim at Master’s, and I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me this upcoming season.”

Herrin will provide a veteran presence for the Mustangs after two years swimming at Pasadena City. She dramatically dropped her times as a Lancer and also competed on the school’s water polo team.

During that time, Master’s sent eight relays, three individuals and a diver to NAIA nationals and generally established itself as an up-and-coming program. Herrin is expected to help the team maintain that momentum.

“Anna is going to bring a lot of experience and depth to the squad,” said Master’s head coach Byron Davis. “She’s a hard worker and she’s dedicated”

A college swim career wasn’t always Herrin’s plan.

After two years in the pool, she stopped swimming at age 9 in order to spend more time with her family and to focus on horseback riding.

In high school, Herrin continued riding horses and added mountain bikes to the mix as part of the team at Clark Magnet High School in La Crescenta. After arriving at nearby Pasadena City College, she met someone on the swim team and casually mentioned she wouldn’t mind taking a swim class to get back in the pool. Her new friend invited her to talk to the coach.

“When I got to the pool, I met coach Stoddard and I mentioned that I used to swim several years ago,” she said. “He asked if I would like to join the swim team. He asked me that question even though he had never seen me swim and I hadn’t been in the water in 10 years.”

Herrin didn’t take long to answer.

“I was shocked, but very excited,” she said. “So I quickly said yes.”

Herrin said the workouts were harder that season than any she’d gone through in high school. The results were noticeable.

“When I started at PCC, it took me two minutes to do a 50,” she said. “Now it takes me about 30 seconds.”

Herrin made a number of strong friendships on the team and decided to also join the school’s water polo squad.

But as much as she was enjoying herself, Herrin kept coming back to one question: What would it be like to swim for a Christian team?

This fall, she’ll find out.

Interested in swimming or diving for Master’s? Fill out this recruit form.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool

Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.
FULL STORY...

COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU

COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program. 
FULL STORY...

Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020

Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19

Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
Monday, Aug 3, 2020
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
FULL STORY...

Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80

Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 64 new deaths and 1,999 new cases of COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Lake Fire.
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported Thursday its second quarter 2020 results.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
SCV Food Services Agency to Continue Providing SCV Students Breakfast, Lunch
Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency officials, who collaborate with four local school districts, will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students during virtual learning, the organization said this week.
SCV Food Services Agency to Continue Providing SCV Students Breakfast, Lunch
Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope is currently acquiring items that can be used in their upcoming Twilight Tea online silent auction.
Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser
COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program. 
COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
L.A. County Sues Sun Valley Church for Violating COVID-19 Health Orders
Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit seeking full compliance by Grace Community Church in Sun Valley to follow public health orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep church members and all Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.
L.A. County Sues Sun Valley Church for Violating COVID-19 Health Orders
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
The search has begun for a new principal of Valencia High School after Steve Ford announced his intention to resign to take on a new position outside the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
L.A. County Reports Year’s First West Nile Virus Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus (WNV) for the 2020 season in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Reports Year’s First West Nile Virus Death
Three Structures Destroyed as ‘Lake Fire’ Reaches 10,500 Acres with 0% Containment
The fast-moving Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area reached 10,500 acres and destroyed three structures overnight, with zero containment reported Thursday morning.
Three Structures Destroyed as ‘Lake Fire’ Reaches 10,500 Acres with 0% Containment
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, Aug. 14.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
Last Remaining Member of ‘Walker Clan’ Dies at 92
Richard Walker, the last of 12 Walker children alive, died on Aug. 1 at the age of 92.
Last Remaining Member of ‘Walker Clan’ Dies at 92
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
‘Lake Fire’ Grows to 10K Acres in Lake Hughes
A plume of smoke visible on what appears to be the north end of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday afternoon is the result of a fire in Lake Hughes.
‘Lake Fire’ Grows to 10K Acres in Lake Hughes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Younger People Continue to Drive New Infections
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 2,428 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with people younger than 50 years old accounting for 71% of the new cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Younger People Continue to Drive New Infections
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and most of Southern California to be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening.
Excessive Heat Warning Called for This Weekend in SCV, SoCal
%d bloggers like this: