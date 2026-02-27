header image

February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss
Friday, Feb 27, 2026

The Master’s University baseball team travelled to Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 26, losing to the Hope International Royals 11-4 to open the GSAC season.

The Royals scored in every inning but two in the nine-inning game, with the Mustangs’ (10-9, 0-1) pitchers giving up 15 hits while the defense committed five errors.

TMU fell behind 3-0 after two innings before scoring a run in the third and another in the fourth. Matt Lloyd knocked in Scotty Pieper for the first Mustangs run with Ryder Frith-Smith tripling to right to bring Owen Payn across the plate.

Unfortunately that was the closest The Master’s would get as Hope International scored one in the bottom of the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth to go up 10-2.

Lloyd picked up his second RBI of the game in the seventh when his single to right brought it Blake Russell.

And in the ninth Ty Beck drove in Pieper with an RBI single to right, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 11-4 loss.

Pieper finished the game two for three with a couple runs scored, while Frith-Smith went two for four with an RBI.

The two teams will be back on the diamond Friday, Feb. 27 for a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m. in Fullerton. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep

Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
Trace Oswald led the team with 12 kills as TMU men's volleyball beat Westcliff in straight sets on Thursday, Feb. 26 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino

No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
No. 23 College of the Canyons men's basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors

Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors

Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep
Trace Oswald led the team with 12 kills as TMU men's volleyball beat Westcliff in straight sets on Thursday, Feb. 26 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
No. 23 College of the Canyons men's basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
<strong>1950</strong> - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2291.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2291.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2291t.jpg" alt="Winifred Westover" style="margin:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 8: Paseo Club’s International Women’s Day Celebration
The Paseo Club will host a full-day International Women’s Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive in Valencia.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
