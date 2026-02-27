Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss

The Master’s University baseball team travelled to Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 26, losing to the Hope International Royals 11-4 to open the GSAC season.

The Royals scored in every inning but two in the nine-inning game, with the Mustangs’ (10-9, 0-1) pitchers giving up 15 hits while the defense committed five errors.

TMU fell behind 3-0 after two innings before scoring a run in the third and another in the fourth. Matt Lloyd knocked in Scotty Pieper for the first Mustangs run with Ryder Frith-Smith tripling to right to bring Owen Payn across the plate.

Unfortunately that was the closest The Master’s would get as Hope International scored one in the bottom of the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth to go up 10-2.

Lloyd picked up his second RBI of the game in the seventh when his single to right brought it Blake Russell .

And in the ninth Ty Beck drove in Pieper with an RBI single to right, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 11-4 loss.

Pieper finished the game two for three with a couple runs scored, while Frith-Smith went two for four with an RBI.

The two teams will be back on the diamond Friday, Feb. 27 for a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m. in Fullerton. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...