Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
| Monday, Mar 13, 2023
TMU

The men’s and women’s track and field teams from The Master’s University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.

National Indoor Pole Vault Champion Caleb Pouliot won the men’s pole vault with a 4.81m vault (15′ – 9.25″) and qualified for nationals.

Davis Boggess won the fastest heat of the men’s 5k, running a new lifetime best and third fastest time in program history (14:12.4), qualifying for nationals; Brint Laubach (14:46.71) also qualified for nationals in the men’s 5k; Andrew Cross (14:52.63) was just two seconds off qualifying for nationals in the men’s 5k; Levi Robert (15:35.21) won his heat of the men’s 5k and posted a new lifetime best

In Men’s Shot Put, Josh Williamson threw a new personal best of 15.24m, just 11 cm off the national qualifying standard, and won the meet.

Micah Spomer finished second in the men’s long jump 6.39m (20′ – 11.5″).

Hannah Fredericks finished second in the fastest heat of the women’s 1500m (4:30.4) and qualified for the outdoor national championships

Jack Anderson qualified for the outdoor national championships in the men’s 1500m (3:54.38), posting the fastest freshman time in the event in program history

In the Women’s 5k, Autumn Nootbaar (17:45) ran a personal best and was just seconds off the national qualifying standard.

Alyssa Lovett (18:40), Madi Payne (19:34) and Megan Turner (19:44) went 1-2-3 in their respective heat of the 5k and all ran new lifetime bests.

The team will be traveling to Point Loma Saturday, March 18, for the Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Meet.
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard

Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic

Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week

Monday, Mar 13, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swim Wraps Successful National Championships

TMU Swim Wraps Successful National Championships
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Golf Wins Conference Tourney in Santa Maria

Canyons Golf Wins Conference Tourney in Santa Maria
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
