Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic

The men’s and women’s track and field teams from The Master’s University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.

National Indoor Pole Vault Champion Caleb Pouliot won the men’s pole vault with a 4.81m vault (15′ – 9.25″) and qualified for nationals.

Davis Boggess won the fastest heat of the men’s 5k, running a new lifetime best and third fastest time in program history (14:12.4), qualifying for nationals; Brint Laubach (14:46.71) also qualified for nationals in the men’s 5k; Andrew Cross (14:52.63) was just two seconds off qualifying for nationals in the men’s 5k; Levi Robert (15:35.21) won his heat of the men’s 5k and posted a new lifetime best

In Men’s Shot Put, Josh Williamson threw a new personal best of 15.24m, just 11 cm off the national qualifying standard, and won the meet.

Micah Spomer finished second in the men’s long jump 6.39m (20′ – 11.5″).

Hannah Fredericks finished second in the fastest heat of the women’s 1500m (4:30.4) and qualified for the outdoor national championships

Jack Anderson qualified for the outdoor national championships in the men’s 1500m (3:54.38), posting the fastest freshman time in the event in program history

In the Women’s 5k, Autumn Nootbaar (17:45) ran a personal best and was just seconds off the national qualifying standard.

Alyssa Lovett (18:40), Madi Payne (19:34) and Megan Turner (19:44) went 1-2-3 in their respective heat of the 5k and all ran new lifetime bests.

The team will be traveling to Point Loma Saturday, March 18, for the Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Meet.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...