Mustangs’ Outfielder Ty Beck Named ABCA/Rawlings NAIA All-American

It is the first time the Mustangs baseball team has placed a player on an All-American team since both Aaron Shackelford and Anthony Lepre made the list in 2019.

Beck smashed 22 home runs this past spring, No. 1 in the GSAC and eighth best in the nation, and the third most in TMU program history.

He also led the conference in both slugging (.860) and OPS (1.350), collected 61 RBIs (5th in the GSAC), and hit .384 on the season (8th).