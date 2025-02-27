Mustangs Power Past Providence

Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master’s University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

Young led off the Mustangs’ half of the first inning with a solo shot to left-center field to put TMU on the board first. Two batters later it was Beck getting a solo blast to right center to set the tome for The Master’s offense.

“Those big blows… that was very special,” said TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks . “Establishing those runs early was important. We had some really quality at bats today. So I’m encouraged. We went over hitting earlier today, about being patient, so it was good.”

The Mustangs scored in every inning but the second and the fifth.

After PCC scored three in the top of the second to go up 3-2, Beck smashed a three-run home run over the right field fence in the bottom of the third to put the Mustangs up for good at 5-3. Beck now has 10 home runs in the first 15 games of the season.

An inning later Young’s groundout to second scored Tommy Gwinn to make it 6-3. Then in the sixth, Isaiah Morales hit a solo shot to add another run, Jacob Kowes scored on a wild pitch in the seventh, and Young hit another solo shot in the eighth to put TMU up 9-3 going into the top of the ninth.

To this point, the Sea Beggars had only been able to muster one hit.

That’s when things started to get a little concerning.

The Master’s needed three pitchers to get out of the inning and secure the win. Providence Christian scored four runs on four hits and three walks.

With the score now 9-7, one out and the bases loaded, Emilio Morales was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play to preserve the save and secure the win for the Mustangs.

Manny Herrera got the start for TMU, but after giving up three earned runs and five walks in the first 1.2, he was replaced by Gage Webster , who went 4.1, allowed no runs or hits and struck out seven to get the win.

“Gage came in and shut the door and gave us a chance to breathe a little bit,” Brooks said.

The Master’s will be back at home again Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1 when the team hosts the Bethesda University Angel Lions at Lou Herwaldt Stadium. Game time Friday is 2:30 p.m. while the doubleheader Saturday starts at 11 a.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

