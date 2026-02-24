Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points

Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men’s basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.

Jackson made eight shots from behind the arc and grabbed nine rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass.

TMU was hot early as Jackson made two three-pointers in the first minute to give TMU a lead it would never give up for the rest of the afternoon. Rylan Starr helped build the Mustang lead with 11 points on three makes from distance. Jackson totaled 22 points in that first half as TMU shot a strong 56 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

A three-pointer from Rylan Starr followed by free throws by Skyler Scull gave the Mustangs the largest lead of the first half at 16 points, and The Master’s led by 15 at the break.

Following halftime, TMU got a much more balanced scoring attack, with Tiago Soares scoring 10 points and Jazen Guillory chipping in seven points. Nate Boakye notched seven points in just seven minutes.

Despite playing the game without two key guards in Brayden Miner and Caden DeVries due to injury, The Master’s still put up 100-plus points for the fifth time this season.

“After losing DeVries and Miner in the BenU game, it was a great team effort,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “We just shot the ball really well today and Avery was incredible.”

The Master’s dominated in almost every statistical category including points in the paint, bench points and second chance points and totaled 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 13 more shot attempts.

TMU is the No. 3 seed in the GSAC tournament and will travel to Hope International University on Friday, Feb. 27 for the semi-final game.

