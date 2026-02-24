header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
| Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026

Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men’s basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.

Jackson made eight shots from behind the arc and grabbed nine rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass.

TMU was hot early as Jackson made two three-pointers in the first minute to give TMU a lead it would never give up for the rest of the afternoon. Rylan Starr helped build the Mustang lead with 11 points on three makes from distance. Jackson totaled 22 points in that first half as TMU shot a strong 56 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

A three-pointer from Rylan Starr followed by free throws by Skyler Scull gave the Mustangs the largest lead of the first half at 16 points, and The Master’s led by 15 at the break.

Following halftime, TMU got a much more balanced scoring attack, with Tiago Soares scoring 10 points and Jazen Guillory chipping in seven points. Nate Boakye notched seven points in just seven minutes.

Despite playing the game without two key guards in Brayden Miner and Caden DeVries due to injury, The Master’s still put up 100-plus points for the fifth time this season.

“After losing DeVries and Miner in the BenU game, it was a great team effort,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “We just shot the ball really well today and Avery was incredible.”

The Master’s dominated in almost every statistical category including points in the paint, bench points and second chance points and totaled 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 13 more shot attempts.

TMU is the No. 3 seed in the GSAC tournament and will travel to Hope International University on Friday, Feb. 27 for the semi-final game.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points

Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale

Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet

COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet

Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
FULL STORY...

TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball

TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
The Master's University men's volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
<strong>1993</strong> - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19930224palmert.jpg" alt="Palmer Guilty" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
The Master's University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses.
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
<strong>1998</strong> - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9801t.jpg" alt="El Nino" style="margin-top:6px; width:110px; border:0;"> </a>
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
The Master's Universisty baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
A large-scale celebration of color, culture and community service will come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, March 7, as the CRY Los Angeles Action Center presents Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
<strong>1983</strong> - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/alphabetanewhall1973t.jpg" alt="Alpha Beta market" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
SCVNews.com