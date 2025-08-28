Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff

The Master’s University women’s soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.

TMU was active offensively early recording five first-half shots on goal. Maddy Traylor led the Mustangs with six shots total and three on goal. Despite this, the game went into the half still tied 0-0.

The Mustangs kept the pressure on in the second half, recording nine shots after half compared to just three for Westcliff. The Warriors were called for two yellow cards early in the second half, giving TMU opportunities to score but the Mustangs couldn’t capitalize.

Westcliff had just two shots on goal the entire game but took advantage, scoring on one attempt in the 46th minute.

“Being able to play again with one day recovery against a very good team is something to be proud of,” Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “It’s more of the same from the Westmont game. A very good team that we were able to compete against and we had a lot of positives.”

TMU outshot Westcliff 14-7 overall and played a much cleaner game with only five fouls, but Westcliff’s goalkeeper Kayli Corkley notched six saves to keep the Mustangs scoreless.

Harmony Rhode had two shots on goal and Breanna Fajardo had three shots with one on goal.

“We were able to defend and attack well against a team that only lost one game last year and played in the final four. I know that we’ll be prepared for conference play,” Chavez said.

TMU will face BIOLA in a scrimmage on Saturday Aug. 30 on the road in La Mirada before returning home to play University of La Verne on Sept. 6.

