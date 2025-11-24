Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho

The Master’s University women’s soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.

The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation and at the end of both 10-minute overtime periods to force the shootout.

The Lady Mustangs (15-4-3) still have not been able to advance beyond the second round of the NAIA championship tournament. TMU has been to the national title tournament seven times since 2010 and won five first-round games, only to find defeat in round two.

“Amazing season, especially with our low numbers,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “College of Idaho is a fantastic team and for our young women to have competed for 110 minutes speaks volumes of the girls hearts and fight. Lots to celebrate this season: another 15-win season, GSAC tournament champs and second round of nationals is a good, fulfilling season. We feel blessed.”

The Coyotes wasted little time getting on the scoreboard when Natasja Davis scored just 2:49 into the game.

But 30 minutes later it was Harmony Rohde with the equalizer off an assist from Maddy Traylor to knot the score at 1-1. It was Rohde’s ninth goal of the season and eighth assist for Traylor.

The two teams were virtually equal throughout the game offensively, with COI taking a 9-7 edge in shots in the first half.

Both teams took six shots in the second half, and four shots in the two overtime periods. The Coyotes finished with 19 attempts (10 on goal) while the Lady Mustangs took 17 (11 on goal).

In the shootout it was College of Idaho’s goalkeeper Alivia Brenchley who came up big, stopping three of the four TMU shots to ultimately get the win. Kegan Brunnemann was the lone shooter to get one past Brenchley.

With Traylor’s assist, she finishes with 60 points on the season, shattering the 25-year-old mark set by Sarah Riojas. Her 26 goals also eclipse Riojas’s 21 set in the same year (2000).

As a team the Lady Mustangs also finish the year with 71 goals, shattering last year’s record mark of 59.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...