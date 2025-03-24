Mustangs Split Doubleheader Against Eagles

The Master’s University baseball team made the road trip to Prescott, Ariz. to play a doubleheader against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, taking a 12-2 loss and a 14-6 win Friday afternoon, March 21.

It was a tale of two games for the Mustangs (19-9, 5-5), as they struggled to register four hits and two runs in game one before recording 14 hits and 14 runs against the Eagles (7-20, 3-1) in game two.

And with their win in game two, the Mustangs gave the Eagles their first conference loss of the season, who currently sit in second in the GSAC standings.

Game 1

The Mustangs fell to the Eagles in the first game of the series after allowing six runs in the sixth inning, leading to a 12-2 loss.

Despite the loss, the Mustangs came out early in the game as a double to center field by right fielder Ty Beck got pinch runner Owen Payn home for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Matt Chapman started for the Mustangs, as he held the Eagles to eight hits and three runs in 4.0 innings despite being given the loss. All three runs Chapman allowed came in the third inning alone, as he rebounded and only allowed one hit in the fourth.

James Coker came on in relief for the Mustangs, allowing four hits and nine runs in his 3.0 inning assignment. Six of those runs came in the sixth inning alone, where the Mustangs defense had four errors and allowed three unearned runs to fall to a 10-1 deficit.

But the Mustangs offense could not muster anything to close the deficit, as the batters could not record a single hit from the second to seventh innings. It wasn’t until the eighth inning when the Mustangs finally registered a hit, which eventually led to Dylan Taguiam scoring.

Luke Scott came on in relief to close for the Mustangs, allowing only one hit in his 1.0 inning assignment.

Game 2

The Mustangs offense rebounded in the second game of the doubleheader with three home runs, leading to the 14-6 win over the Eagles.

Immediately in the first inning, the Mustangs came out swinging.

It started with a double by Austin Young , allowing Payn to score. A single by Cason Brownell would get Young home, before a wild pitch got Beck home to give the Mustangs an early 3-0 lead.

Gage Webster started for the Mustangs, as he kept the Eagles grounded by only allowing seven hits and three runs while throwing two strikeouts in 6.0 innings to get the win.

With Webster on the mound, the Mustangs offense continued to do its work. Young and Beck recorded two more runs in the third inning, before Jacob Kowes homered to give the Mustangs an 8-1 lead in the fourth.

Tommy Gwinn smashed a home run of his own in the fifth inning before the Mustangs had the most productive inning of the doubleheader with five runs in the sixth.

It began with a home run by Beck to get him and pinch runner Ewan Leonard home. A wild pitch allowed Brownell to get to home and a sacrifice fly by Jack Drew brought Scotty Pieper home. To round it out, Gwinn returned home thanks to a single by Kobe Katayama .

Lucas DeSpain came on in relief for the seventh inning, allowing one hit and three runs in 0.1 innings before Ethan Schmidt blanked the Eagles for his 0.2 inning assignment.

