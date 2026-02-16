Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day

Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women’s basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.

VanKooten totaled seven offensive rebounds and made all six of her free throw attempts as TMU kept its hold on the GSAC’s first-place spot despite missing point guard, Abbie Mullins , due to injury.

“Today was an excellent team win,” TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “It was a whole team effort and everyone wanted to win for Abbie.”

The Master’s struggled in the first quarter offensively, shooting only 29.4 percent but it was the defense and rebounding that kept it ahead. The Lady Mustangs had 14 more shot attempts than ACU and forced seven Firestorm turnovers. VanKooten led the way with six points.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, as VanKooten dropped another six points. TMU picked up the pace offensively, shooting 56 percent from the field in the second frame to extend its lead up to 19 points at the break.

The Master’s didn’t slow down with VanKooten still making her presence known on the interior with six points in the third quarter.

“Alli has been a joy to coach the past two years and I am so proud of her,” Wilson said. “She played her heart out today and had a pretty impressive stat line.”

TMU closed the door on yet another conference win by shooting over 50 percent again in the fourth quarter and grabbing five rebounds.

Allie Miller had 14 points and Leyna Gorauskas had 12 points on five of six shooting with four rebounds.

TMU will travel on the road to take on Benedictine Mesa University in Mesa, Ari. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

