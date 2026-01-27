Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night’s (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.

Isaac Seltzer had 14 kills and two blocks for a TMU squad that improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Master’s got off to a strong start, leading 7-3 in the early stages of the game. TMU would dominate the first set and the whole game, ultimately, as it hit .531 and totaled 13 service aces.

TMU would go on a 5-1 run to close out the first set, with the only point given up being a Mustang service error.

Long Island kept the deficit to just two points around the midway mark of the second set, but TMU went on a 9-3 run to seize control. Garrett Beall’s kill from Matthew Hamm won the second set and put TMU in the driver’s seat up 2-0.

In the third set, it was more of the same as The Master’s jumped out to a 6-0 lead and continued to hit very efficiently. TMU then went on another 6-1 run and forced back-to-back Shark errors to take the three-set win.

Ezra Vlad had nine kills and Matthew Hamm dished out 28 assists in a balanced offensive effort. TMU had multiple players with three service aces including Vlad, Cooper Saezler, and Trace Oswald .

TMU will travel to Irvine next on Wednesday, Jan. 28 to take on CUI.

