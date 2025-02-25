Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (7-0) had a huge advantage in kills (46-15) and hit .340 for the match. TMU also had the advantage in service aces (4-1) and blocks (6-5).

“We got to see us go on some good serving runs throughout the match,” TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg said. “We sided out at a pretty clean rate. There were times where we could have been a little bit cleaner and broken games out a little faster, like we did (last Wednesday) against Simpson. It just took a little bit longer to get things flowing in this match.”

TMU had serving runs of 10-1, 9-2, 6-0 and 10-2 at different times in the match.

Braden Van Groningen had 14 kills and hit .429 in the match, committing just two hitting errors in 28 attacks. Isaac Seltzer hit .600, finishing with 11 kills on 15 attacks against two errors. Bryce Jones dished 35 assists in the three sets, with Will Avera leading the team with three blocks and Preston Schmidt topping the team with 11 digs.

The Mustangs are now 7-0 to start the season and remain ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Top 15 Men’s Volleyball poll. But Goldberg acknowledges there is still work to be done.

“I’d rather be undefeated than defeated,” he said. “But playing-wise we’ve got some things to continue to clean up.”

The team will be back home Thursday, Feb. 27 when it hosts NCAA Division I Concordia University of Irvine in The MacArthur Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us against Concordia-Irvine next Thursday,” Goldberg said.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...