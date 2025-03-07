Mustangs Take Down Jimmies in Straight Sets

The No. 1 team in the country took care of business Wednesday night, March 5 as The Master’s University men’s volleyball team swept the University of Jamestown (ND) Jimmies 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs (10-0) hit .380 for the match, taking the advantage in kills (38-25), blocks (6-2) and aces (10-0).

The Jimmies jumped out to a quick start in the first set, grabbing a 4-1 lead. But TMU rallied, tying the score eight times only to see Jamestown grab a one-point lead. Once it was tied at 12-12, The Master’s went on a 5-0 run to make it 17-12. the Jimmies got the next three points to cut the lead to two, but the Mustangs grabbed the next seven points in a row to get the 10-point win.

The second set was completely different as TMU took the lead from the start and never let it go, building their lead as the set went on. Three times the lead was 11 points before settling for the nine-point set-two victory.

The Mustangs hit .579 in the first set, .550 in the second.

The third set did not come so easy for The Master’s as the Jimmies built up a four-point lead 8-4. The Mustangs gradually cut into that lead, tying the set at 12-12 on a kill by Carston Saelzler . The two teams traded blows, each taking a one-point lead before the other would fight back and tie it. The end of the set became a series of serving errors before Will Avera sealed the match with an ace.

Braden Van Groningen hit .500 as he collected a team-high 11 kills, with Trace Oswald getting nine and Saelzler banging eight. Bryce Jones finished with 32 assists and Ezra Vlad took the honor with four blocks.

The Master’s will now start GSAC play as the team travels to Gilbert, Ariz. Friday, March 7 to take on the Park Buccaneers. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.