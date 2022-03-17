Mustangs Tee Off at Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate

By: Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

TMU Men’s Golf, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, began its spring break trip to Nevada by competing in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Tuesday and Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

Josh Kehl was the highest-finishing Mustang, placing eighth overall at three-over, with rounds of 73 and 74. Kehl shot one-under on par-five holes and tied-for-eighth with a one-over score on par-three holes.

Jack Dudeck (six-over) was next in a tie-for-13th, shooting consecutive rounds of 75.

Eric Martin led the tournament after shooting a two-under 70 in Tuesday’s first round, as the only player to shoot under par on the day. But on Wednesday he dropped into a tie-for-24th at nine-over.

Kehl and Martin both tied-for-fourth among all players with seven birdies over the course of the two rounds.

Mitchell Briley (37th) and Callaway Winans (T-39th) also finished in the top-40 of the 65-player field.

As a team, Master’s finished sixth out of 12 teams. The Mustangs entered Wednesday’s final round in a three-way tie for second place, just two strokes back of the team lead.

The Mustangs will remain in Nevada until they compete on Monday and Tuesday in the Paiute Battle at Paiute Golf Resort.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...