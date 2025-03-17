Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet

The track teams of The Master’s University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.

Junior Emma Nelson started off the day in the women’s steeplechase, in which she took the victory by over 20 seconds. Nelson’s mark of 10:57 was just a half second off the existing school record and was a personal best by over 10 seconds.

Her mark was an NAIA B standard.

The TMU pole vaulters continued their dominance with reigning indoor national champion Hunter Angove taking the win with an A standard of 4.95m. Angove attempted a personal best of 5.30m but barely missed.

Senior Caleb Pouliot grabbed B standard in the pole vault with his jump of 4.80m.

In the 1500m, the Mustang men didn’t shy away from the fast pace and senior Nate Day took the win in 3:50. Day closed in a strong 58-second last 400m to gap the field.

This was Day’s first standard in outdoor and is the third-fastest time in school history. He only trails Davis Boggess and John Gilbertson, two national champions.

“It was a great opportunity to race for the Lord with an ‘even if’ mentality,” Day said. “We wanted to focus on trusting in God, which allowed me to stay focused and work with Cedar Collins to run a fun race.”

Collins finished fifth in 3:55.

Hannah Fredericks finished second in the women’s 1500m with an A standard effort of 4:28.

Other highlights included Joanne Noordam (1:02) moving into seventh all-time in the 400m and Olivia Nantz (1:07) in fourth in the 400m hurdles.

Josh Williamson claimed the win in the shot put with a throw of 15.24. His throw was the best throw in the completion by over 0.5 meters.

“Dealing with injuries and having to change techniques in the middle of the season wasn’t ideal,” Williamson said. “But seeing it start to click is really encouraging in the shot, with a solid technical performance.”

The Mustangs will compete next on Friday, March 21 at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival on the campus of UCLA.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

