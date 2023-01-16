Mustangs Trounce Vanguard 103-68

The Master’s University men’s basketball team shot 60% from the field, including a season-high 17 3-pointers, en route to a 103-68 win over the Vanguard Lions Saturday night in Santa Clarita.

The Mustangs (13-5, 6-3 GSAC) hit 10 3s in the first half and another seven in the second, while holding the Lions to just 39% shooting and only 4-of-20 from long range.

“It was good to have every part of our offense clicking,” said head coach Kelvin Starr. “Defensively we were locked in. Everyone played well. It was fun. I’m happy for the guys. They’ve been working really hard.”

In addition to the scoring, The Master’s also controlled the boards, pulling down 45 for the game compared to the Lions’ 26. The first half alone saw a 26-10 difference in rebounding in favor of the Mustangs.

The Master’s used the right combination of inside and outside to score fast and keep the Lions out of sync defensively. Christian Sweazie scored 11 in the first half with three 3s and a layup, Kaleb Lowery scored eight and had eight rebounds, and Victor Ohia Obioha was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, to net 10 points.

“He’s starting to figure it out,” Starr said about the 6-10 Ohia Obioha, a transfer from Pepperdine. “He is such a coachable kid. I’m happy for him and I’m happy for all the guys and the way they played. And especially in front of a full house, and to play like that for our fans, it was really special.”

Kaleb Lowery , All-GSAC the last two seasons, collected his tenth double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Last Thursday in the win over San Diego Christian, Lowery scored the 1,000th point of his career.

Kamrin Oriol led the Mustangs with 19 points, followed by Lowery’s 18, Sweazie’s 17, Ohia Obioha’s 14 and Caden Starr’s 11. It was the third time this season The Master’s has scored over 100 points in a game.

“We are starting to play well at the right time and we are putting ourselves in the mix to grab a championship,” Starr said.

The Master’s will be tested on Thursday when they travel to Glendale, Ariz. to take on the No. 1-ranked Arizona Christian Firestorm. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

