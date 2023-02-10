Mustangs Trounce Westcliff 21-5

The Master’s scored in seven of their eight innings, pounding out 19 hits, in their 21-5 win over Westcliff Wednesday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

A total of 22 players got into the game, with 11 of 16 batters getting hits.

“Very impressive as a team,” said head coach Monte Brooks . “As a whole offensively, we were really good. We were patient at the plate, had timely big hits and executed.”

Of the seven innings in which The Master’s scored, five posted crooked numbers.

The two teams remained tied 3-3 until the bottom of the third inning when the Mustangs (5-1) exploded with seven runs in the inning to break the game wide open. Both Tyler Grodell and Will Batz had two-RBI singles in the inning.

After plating one run in the fourth, the Mustangs scored three in the fifth, four in the seventh and added three more in the eighth.

Ironically, not a single home run was hit by either team. But The Master’s did crank up eight doubles and five sacrifice flies.

Austin Young led the hitters, going 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored. Will Batz went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs, Miles Henderson 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Ty Beck went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.

Nelson Schutte got the start on the mound and earned win, going 5.0 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out three. He was followed by an inning each from Adler Stout , Jojo Penberthy, Cade Walker and Ryan Mathiesen .

The Mustangs will play four games at home on Friday and Saturday, starting with a doubleheader against La Sierra and then another doubleheader against Providence Christian. First game on both days is at 11 a.m.

