Mustangs Tuned Up for Nationals at APU

With NAIA track & field nationals coming in less than two weeks, The Master’s University men’s and women’s teams are hitting their stride at the right moment. The Mustangs competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, in Azusa, with multiple school records going down.

Hannah Fredericks took down her own 1500m school record with a mark of 4:22. This was a three-second personal best from the same Franson Last Chance meet three years ago.

This mark was the third fastest time in the NAIA and just one second behind second and first. She also owns the third fastest 5000m time and second fastest in the 10000m.

“This race was so fun and a gift from the Lord,” Fredericks said. “I love getting to be out there with my best friends and share those opportunities of suffering throughout the race together. We always remind ourselves before each race that we are able to run free knowing that Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins. That was our biggest need in life, being saved from our sins, and Jesus Christ has. What a sweet truth to remember while racing. I am so thankful for this team and this sport and am so excited for one final race as a Mustang at nationals.”

Fredericks, a four-time indoor national champion, will look to win her first outdoor crown at the NAIA National Championships that start May 21.

Hunter Roy, fresh off three GSAC titles in the 1500m, 800m and 4x800m, took down his own school record with a run of 1:50 in the 800m Friday. This was a near one-second personal best for the first-year Mustang.

Roy’s pacing was consistent with a split of 54-56 and an impressive last 100m. He also returned Saturday night to run a personal record in the 1500m.

Roy is ranked top eight in the NAIA after this performance as he looks to add on his Indoor All-American finish in the 800m.

Senior Josh Williamson broke his own school record in the hammer throw with a toss of 49.62m. Williamson, who was a key piece in the Mustang’s GSAC title win, placed sixth in a competitive flight.

Williamson also placed sixth overall in the shot put, for which he has thrown a qualifying mark. This will be his third straight NAIA outdoor nationals appearance in the shot put.

The Mustangs will compete May 21-23 at the NAIA Track and Field Championships in Marion, Ind.

