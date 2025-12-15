Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU

The Master’s University men’s basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.

In a physical game filled with fouls, Quincy Phillips had 20 points to lead all scorers and Avery Jackson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, with six of them on the offensive glass.

TMU set a quick pace in the opening minutes, building its lead up to as much as 18 in the first half. The Mustang offense was red-hot from the jump, shooting 46.5 percent in the first half and making eight of its 19 shots from deep. Phillips had 17 points at halftime and was a key piece of TMU’s 12-2 run to expand its advantage.

However, In the final two minutes, LPU went on a 7-0 run and cut the deficit down to just 12 at the break.

In the second half, the Warriors brought the TMU lead down to six points, but that would be the closest the team would get as TMU scored 10 unanswered points to seize control, capped by a pair of Quincy Phillips free throws.

The Mustangs had to navigate around several fouls as six players recorded three fouls or more. But this opened the door for bench scorers like Rylan Starr (nine points) and Brayden Miner (10 points) to boost the Mustang offense.

TMU closed out its third GSAC win in as many tries, making 14 shots from behind the arc and 10 free throws. A key area in which TMU shined was the offensive glass, as the Mustangs had 17 offensive rebounds, resulting in 17 more shot attempts than LPU and 11 second chance points.

Jazen Guillory had 11 points and four assists and Tiago Soares had 10 points.

TMU will stay home for its next game against Bethesda University of California Saturday, Dec. 20 in The MacArthur Center.

