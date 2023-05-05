Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 4, 2023

By The Master's University

The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster. Under the guidance of Coach Curren Bates, Crane will pursue both athletic excellence and spiritual growth. A graduating senior from Huntington Beach High School known for his dedication and commitment in the pool, Crane has also been recognized for his faith, which he seeks to deepen at The Masters University.

Crane’s personal best times include a 20.50 in the 50 free, 52.75 in the 100 backstroke, 1:43.68 in the 200 free, and 46.52 in the 100 freestyle.

“I am absolutely thrilled to embark on the next chapter of my swimming journey at The Masters University, a place where excellence is being cultivated,” Crane said. “This exceptional opportunity allows me to not only compete fiercely in the swimming arena, but also to profoundly nurture my faith, ultimately shaping me into a formidable athlete and a steadfast believer.”

TMU Head Swim Coach Curren Bates emphasizes the unique qualities Crane brings to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Dylan next season,” Coach Bates said. “His talent, combined with his strong faith, will enrich our team’s spirit and contribute to our success. We look forward to supporting Dylan’s growth, both in and out of the pool. His times will automatically put him into Conference and Nationals scoring position.”

At The Masters University, the swim team fosters an environment that values both athletic achievement and spiritual development. With the addition of Crane, the team is set to continue on this path, striving for success in the pool and nurturing strong faith among its athletes.

