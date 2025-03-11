Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78

Myrna Condie, 78, the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died on Tuesday, March 4 in American Fork Hospital, in American Fork, Utah, of heart failure.

Myrna North Richardson Condie was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. She was the fourth of 10 children (7 boys and 3 girls) born to Weldon and Roberta Richardson.

She was the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and co-founder of the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

“Myrna was such a loving, caring soul,” said Jim Ventress, former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley for 29 years. “She taught sewing classes at the Emblem Club and worked with the kids helping them create their own costumes for the talent shows. She was often was behind the scenes, a quiet worker, but so important to the success of club.”

“She had a fun childhood riding bikes and playing with her siblings and cousins, but would get out of breath easily. Myrna’s parents were told at birth that she would not live very long since she had congenital heart defects. She was one of the first patients in the world to receive a pediatric open-heart surgery using the heart-lung machine. This operation was done by surgeon Russell M. Nelson when she was 12 years old. It saved her life and allowed her to enjoy the teenage years, including being in a Hollywood movie at age 16 with Henry Fonda and James MacArthur,” said her daughter, Heather Lake.

Nelson, now retired, currently serves as the 17th and current president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Myrna’s early years were split between Jackson Hole and Richfield, Utah, when her parents moved to take over an automobile dealership. The family eventually sold the business and returned to Wyoming, where she graduated from Jackson Wilson High School in 1965. During her senior year she was voted prom queen and class secretary. That fall, she left home to attend college at Utah State University.

It was in her second year of college that she met Gary Condie who had just returned from Germany. He spoke German. That impressed her, since she had an older brother who also spoke German. The couple became engaged on her birthday and the couple married June 8, 1967.

After spending the summer managing a lodge in Jackson Hole, the newlyweds transferred to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where both continued their schooling. Myrna, Gary and their daughter, Heather, moved to Valencia in 1974.

Myrna attended College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge where she earned a degree in clothing and textiles and fashion design.

Over the years, Myrna enjoyed making bridal gowns, prom dresses, evening dresses and numerous other fashions. Her style is to sit down with people and sketch out what they want. She then designs her own pattern. One year, a winner at the Emmy Awards wore a gown Myrna created.

Myrna taught advanced sewing, textile science and fashion design for the American College, Santa Monica Community College and Los Angeles Unified School District. She also worked in the costume department at California Institute of the Arts.

In 2005, College of the Canyons named the costume shop at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center the Myrna R. Condie Costume Shop in recognition of her achievements.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Myrna had several callings in the church and especially enjoyed ministering and compassionate service. She found joy serving others and bringing dinners to people needing help. She also loved her many callings working with children in Primary and in Scouts.

Myrna and Gary also cared for numerous foster children over the years.

She battled health problems throughout her life including three open-heart surgeries and nine heart pacemakers and other related surgeries, a result of multiple congenital heart defects. Her most recent surgery was in August 2021.

She was preceded in death by Gary Condie, her husband of 52 years, on Jan. 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Heather Lake, son-in-law Bryan Lake and three grandsons, chase, Kyle and Dylan.

Myrna moved to Utah in 2021 to be near many family members. She loved being with family and was able to enjoy many good times with siblings, in-laws, children, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren in her last few years.

Her volunteer service in the Santa Clarita Valley spanded decades.

Among her many accomplishments:

Co-founder, SCV Festival of Trees

Co-Founder, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation

Past Co-Chair, SCV Festival of Trees

Past Co-Chair, College of the Canyons Silver Spur Celebration

SCV Boys & Girls Club Foundation Board of Directors

COC Foundation Board of Directors

Chair, COC Circle of Friends Committee

Member, COC Resource Council

SCV Festival of Trees Executive Committee

COC Foundation Board Governance Committee

2009 California Mother of the Year

2006 Boy Scouts of America Leaders of Character Award

2005 Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Costume Shop Naming

2004 SCV Boys & Girls Club Samuel Dixon Award

2003 SCV Boys & Girls Club Foundation Board Member of the Year

2012 SCV Woman of the Year

2010 COC Silver Spur Award Recipient

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. Located at:

Erda Stake Center

1050 West Erda Way

Erda, Utah 84074

She will be buried next to her husband, Gary Condie, at Eternal Valley in Newhall. A short service will be held at the hillside chapel at Eternal Valley before moving to the outside graveside burial up the hill. Everyone is welcome.

Monday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park

23287 Sierra Highway,

Newhall, CA 91321

2021..

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...