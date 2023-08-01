Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess

A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
On sale now, guests will have the exciting opportunity to meet Savage, learn about his career through several hosted activities and even get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Discovery Princess with Savage as guide. More details about this themed cruise can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-with-adam-savage.
In addition, Savage is launching an exclusive video series that takes viewers on a fascinating up-close-and-personal journey of the astonishing wonders of Sun Princess, the cruise line’s latest marvel that is currently under construction and set to debut in early 2024. Shot aboard Sun Princess at the Fincantieri shipyard, the first video is the series is available now and reveals never-before-seen glimpses of the groundbreaking Dome and Sphere features, as the series reveals the ship’s birth from the ground up. Airing on his popular “Tested” channel on YouTube, with more than 6.3 million subscribers, the engaging series can be viewed at www.youtube.com/tested.
“When I was asked what part of the ship I wanted to see during the christening of Discovery Princess in 2022, I chose the engine room and spent five hours learning about how the many complex systems onboard are able to efficiently, and almost invisibly, service thousands of customers’ needs. The scale of it is staggering,” said Savage. “The engineering of these ships, including Sun Princess, is riveting to me. Fresh off an Alaska cruise on Discovery Princess myself, I can’t wait to meet fellow passengers and share all the exciting below-deck technology I’ve learned about in science and engineering in general and cruise ships in particular. Also, I absolutely LOVE trivia, it’s going to be a fun time.”
Adam Savage theme cruise activities include:
— Introduction at Sailaway Party.
— Q&A presentation in the Princess Theater.
— Meet & Greets with guests for photo opportunities.
— Exclusive glimpse into the heart of the ship as Savage personally guides guests through the theater, laundry, galley, and more on a Guided Ship Tour (reservations onboard; fee applies).
— Specialty dinners, hosted by Savage (may be reserved onboard; fee applies).
— Hosted Trivia Game Experience.
— Camp Discovery activity tailored exclusively for younger cruisers.
Savage is a special effects designer and fabricator, television personality and producer. As one of the original co-hosts of the Emmy-nominated Discovery series MythBusters, he has dedicated his life to acquiring a diverse range of skills that enable him to transform his imaginative ideas into tangible creations. Throughout his career, Savage has crafted an impressive array of projects, spanning from colossal Buddha statues and futuristic weaponry to exquisite fine-art sculptures and spacesuits. His professional journey encompasses roles such as projectionist, animator, graphic designer, carpenter, interior and stage designer, toy designer, welder and scenic painter.
In 1993, Savage concentrated his career in the special effects industry, honing his skills through more than 100 television commercials and a dozen feature films, including Star Wars Episodes I and II, Galaxy Quest and the Matrix sequels.
In 2003, he was chosen to produce and co-host the eight-time Emmy-nominated MythBusters. Fourteen years, 279 episodes, 1,015 myths, 2,950 experiments, and 83 miles of duct tape later, that version of the series ended in March 2016. Since then, Savage has hosted MythBusters Jr. and Savage Builds, and today, he is the editor-in-chief and lead content creator at Tested.com.
In April 2022, Savage along with other Warner Bros. Discovery personalities including renowned fashion designer Randy Fenoli, esteemed chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and real estate virtuoso Page Turner officially named Discovery Princess, serving as the ship’s godparents in a traditional maritime ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles.
Additional information about Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
