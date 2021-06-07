NAACP Santa Clarita Announces Newly Elected Branch Officials

The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced the officers elected to lead the new branch.

The NAACP elections were held on May 29th, 2021 and Officers and Executive Committee members were sworn in on June 3rd, 2021.

The elected officers include President Valerie Bradford, First VP Karen Dorris, Second VP Rlynn Smith Thomas, Secretary Kelly Franti, Asst. Secretary Alyssa Williams and Treasurer Cheryl Corriveau.

The 112-year civil rights and social justice organization has a new branch here in Santa Clarita with the mission to work to disrupt inequality, dismantle racism, and accelerate change in key areas including criminal justice, health care, education, climate, and the economy.

“I look forward to building strong relationships with our Mayor, City Council, School Boards and Law enforcement. We are honored to be selected for this amazing opportunity to represent this new branch. We plan to do all we can to inspire positive change in our community and help our branch be the catalyst that drives a better, more inclusive version of SCV,” President Bradford noted.

