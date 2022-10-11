NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag

|
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.
Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Presley Williams (women's soccer) and Matthew Swanson (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit “Inside Out,” depicting art that expresses feelings, emotions, fears, dreams, or the inside of things like flowers, animals, etc.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California lawmakers will go back to work in a special session in December to discuss levying a windfall tax on oil companies as residents are again paying record prices for gasoline.
The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer. The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Golden Valley High School AP Computer Science Principles student Alex Bonfiglio won a laptop at the Tech Empowerment Day at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response on Friday, Oct. 7.
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
The Second Annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the Valencia Country Club.
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
