NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
| Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
Water drop


NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics  students.

This is the third round of seed funding awarded through the agency’s MOSAICS (Mentoring and Opportunities in STEM with Academic Institutions for Community Success) program, formerly the Science Mission Directorate Bridge Program.

The program seeks to expand access to NASA research opportunities in the science and engineering disciplines, as well as to NASA’s workforce.

“The STEM workforce continues to grow, and today’s students, studying at a variety of higher-education institutions — community colleges, primarily undergraduate institutions, and minority-serving institutions — are the STEM workforce of tomorrow, who will work to solve some of our biggest challenges at home while answering some of our biggest questions about our universe,” said Padi Boyd, director of MOSAICS at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Exposing today’s students to the incredibly inspiring and cutting-edge discoveries made through NASA’s space science people and resources ensures that these students get the training they need to persist in STEM careers, while fostering enduring collaborations between NASA researchers and faculty at a wide range of institutions.”

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate MOSAICS program funds research projects building relationships between college faculty and researchers at the agency while providing mentorship and training for students in STEM disciplines. The projects support teams at academic institutions that historically have not been part of the agency’s research enterprise — including Hispanic-serving institutions, historically Black colleges and universities, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions, and primarily undergraduate institutions.

The program previously awarded seed funding to 11 teams in February and 13 teams in April. This third cohort brings the total number of projects funded to 44 teams at 36 academic institutions in 21 U.S. states and territories, including Washington and Puerto Rico, in collaboration with seven NASA centers. A new opportunity to apply for seed funding is now open until March 28, 2025.

The following projects were selected as the third cohort to receive seed funding:

“Bridging Fundamental Ice Chemistry Studies and Ocean World Explorations”

Principal investigator: Chris Arumainayagam, Wellesley College, Massachusetts

NASA center: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Southern California

“Planetary Analog Field Science Experiences for Undergraduates: Advancing Fundamental Research and Testing Field Instrument Operations”

Principal investigator: Alice Baldridge, Saint Mary’s College of California

NASA center: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

“Building an FSU-JPL Partnership to Advance Science Productivity Through Applications of Deep Learning”

Principal investigator: Sambit Bhattacharya, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina

NASA center: NASA JPL

“CSTAT: Establishing Center for Safe and Trustworthy Autonomous Technologies”

Principal investigator: Moitrayee Chatterjee, New Jersey City University

NASA center: NASA Goddard

“Development of Biomechanics Simulation Tool for Muscle Mechanics in Reduced Gravity to Enhance Astronaut Mission Readiness”

Principal investigator: Ji Chen, University of the District of Columbia

NASA center: NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston

“NASA Next Level”

Principal investigator: Teresa Ciardi, Santa Clarita Community College District, California

NASA center: NASA JPL

“Controlled Assembly of Amphiphilic Janus Particles in Polymer Matrix for Novel 3D Printing Applications in Space

Principal investigator: Ubaldo Cordova-Figueroa, Recinto Universitario Mayaguez

NASA center: NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

“Development of a Non-Invasive Sweat Biosensor for Traumatic Brain Injury Compatible With In-Space Manufacturing to Monitor the Health of Astronauts”

Principal investigator: Lisandro Cunci, University of Puerto Rico, Rio Pedras

NASA center: NASA’s Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California

“Examining Climate Impacts of Cirrus Clouds Through Past, Present, and Future NASA Airborne Campaigns”

Principal investigator: Minghui Diao, San Jose State University Research Foundation, California

NASA center: NASA Ames

“CSUN-JPL Collaboration to Study Ocean Fronts Using Big Data and Open Science Structures in Coastal North America”

Principal investigator: Mario Giraldo, California State University, Northridge

NASA center: NASA JPL

“Accelerating Electric Propulsion Development for Planetary Science Missions With Optical Plasma Diagnostics”

Principal investigator: Nathaniel Hicks, University of Alaska, Anchorage

NASA center: NASA JPL

“Advancing Students Through Research Opportunities in Los Angeles (ASTRO-LA)”

Principal investigator: Margaret Lazzarini, California State University, Los Angeles

NASA center: NASA JPL

“Bridging Toward a More Inclusive Learning Environment Through Gamma-ray Burst Studies With Machine Learning and Citizen Science”

Principal investigator: Amy Lien, University of Tampa, Florida

NASA center: NASA Goddard

“Hampton University STEM Experience With NASA Langley Research Center: Polarimetry for Aerosol Characterization”

Principal investigator: Robert Loughman, Hampton University, Virginia

NASA center: NASA’s Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia

“Aerocapture Analysis and Development for Uranus and Neptune Planetary Missions”

Principal investigator: Ping Lu, San Diego State University

NASA center: NASA Langley

“Pathways From Undergraduate Research to the Habitable Worlds Observatory”

Principal investigator: Ben Ovryn, New York Institute of Technology

NASA center: NASA Goddard

“Point-Diffraction Interferometer for Digital Holography”

Principal investigator: James Scire, New York Institute of Technology

NASA center: NASA Goddard

“From Sunbeams to Career Dreams: Illuminating Pathways for NMSU Students in Solar-Terrestrial Physics in Partnership With NASA GSFC”

Principal investigator: Juie Shetye, New Mexico State University

NASA center: NASA Goddard

“CONNECT-SBG: Collaborative Nexus for Networking, Education, and Career Training in Surface Biology and Geology”

Principal investigator: Gabriela Shirkey, Chapman University, California

NASA center: NASA JPL

“Multiplexed Phytohormone and Nitrate Sensors for Real-Time Analysis of Plant Responses to Pathogenic Stress in Spaceflight-Like Conditions”

Principal investigator: Shawana Tabassum, University of Texas, Tyler

NASA center: NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Learn more about the MOSAICS program at:

https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/smd-bridge-program/
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics  students.
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
Garcia Introduces Bill to End High-Speed Rail Spending
U.S. Rep  Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita,  has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
Garcia Introduces Bill to End High-Speed Rail Spending
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity.
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
