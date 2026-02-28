National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration

The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.

The collaboration is intended to explore new models for how animation is taught, experienced, and shared with the public. By connecting CalArts’ legacy of artist-driven experimentation with the National Animation Museum’s focus on storytelling, exhibitions and immersive experiences, the institutions will evaluate opportunities that bridge education, industry and audiences.

Potential areas of collaboration include co-developed programs and exhibitions, student-led initiatives, research and creative exchange and public-facing experiences that reflect the evolving future of animation.

“Animation is at a pivotal moment—technologically, creatively, and culturally. Partnering with CalArts allows us to explore how education, experimentation, and public storytelling can come together in meaningful new ways,” said Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum. “This collaboration is about creating pathways for artists and audiences to engage with where animation has been, and where it’s going next.”

“CalArts has long been a place where artists are encouraged to challenge conventions and imagine what’s possible,” said Ravi Rajan, President of CalArts. “Collaborating with the National Animation Museum creates an opportunity to extend that spirit beyond the classroom, connecting our students and faculty with new audiences and contexts for animation as a living, evolving art form.”

CalArts joins a growing group of organizations collaborating with the National Animation Museum during its planning phase, including The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, IndieCade, MinaLima, the graphic design team behind the Harry Potter films and Param Science Experience Centre. Together, these partnerships are helping shape a foundation for innovation, education and public engagement in animation.

The National Animation Museum is a 501(c)(3) California-based nonprofit organization developing virtual and physical educational experiences.

The Museum’s mission is to inform, inspire and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. Learn more at nationalanimationmuseum.org or follow @NationalAnimationMuseum on social media.

California Institute of the Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution of higher education, founded in 1961 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney and located in Valencia. CalArts was the first institution in the nation to offer residential undergraduate and graduate degrees in both the visual and performing arts and offers comprehensive programs across visual, performing, media and literary arts through its six schools. For more information visit calarts.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...