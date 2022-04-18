National Merit Scholarship Finalists Recognized by Hart District

The Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District celebrated 16 Hart District students who earned the prestigious distinction of being named National Merit Scholarship Finalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships with approximately 1.5 million high school students participating each year. Sixteen Hart District seniors have been selected as 2022 National Merit Scholarship Finalists. By earning this prestigious honor, students become eligible for a variety of scholarships and awards.
The following Hart District seniors have been selected as 2022 National Merit Scholarship Finalists:
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board's regular meeting on April 13.
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Los Angeles County’s $38.5 billion Recommended Budget, which marks an important step forward in the county’s efforts to move safely through the COVID-19 pandemic and into a broad-based, equity-focused economic recovery, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 19 by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
Work on the Golden State Freeway, I-5, continues from from the Ventura Freeway to Buena Vista Street. Commuters and travelers on I-5 should be aware of construction crews along the road during the week of April 18 to April 22.
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns during a "Community Conversation" on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction following Governor Newsom’s announcement that the County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for two new Homekey projects in the community of Lancaster.
Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.
