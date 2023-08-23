National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast

The National Park Service is premiering a new podcast called “My Park Story” Wednesday about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities. Volunteers, grant recipients, employees, park visitors and others will tell their stories on how the NPS has impacted their lives.
The first episode will feature the NPS Social Media Lead Matt Turner who serves as the candid and witty “voice” on the agency’s national social media accounts. Many NPS social media followers have questioned who is behind the accounts, and while Matt has disclosed his identity through interviews with various media outlets, now he has the opportunity to tell his “park story” on the new podcast.
“My Park Story” will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the week of the NPS’s birthday, and will release a new episode every other Wednesday. As a birthday gift to the American public, NPS will publish a bonus birthday episode on Friday, Aug. 25, in honor of the park service’s 107th birthday.
Tune into the podcast on or on Apple Podcasts as the NPS explores personal stories of enjoyment, education, and inspiration in these special places and spaces.
If you are interested in participating in the My Park Story podcast as a guest, please email newsmedia@nps.gov.
About the National Park Service:
More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 425 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
