1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023

My Park StoryThe National Park Service is premiering a new podcast called “My Park Story” Wednesday about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities. Volunteers, grant recipients, employees, park visitors and others will tell their stories on how the NPS has impacted their lives.

The first episode will feature the NPS Social Media Lead Matt Turner who serves as the candid and witty “voice” on the agency’s national social media accounts. Many NPS social media followers have questioned who is behind the accounts, and while Matt has disclosed his identity through interviews with various media outlets, now he has the opportunity to tell his “park story” on the new podcast.

“My Park Story” will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the week of the NPS’s birthday, and will release a new episode every other Wednesday. As a birthday gift to the American public, NPS will publish a bonus birthday episode on Friday, Aug. 25, in honor of the park service’s 107th birthday.

Tune into the podcast on or on Apple Podcasts as the NPS explores personal stories of enjoyment, education, and inspiration in these special places and spaces.

If you are interested in participating in the My Park Story podcast as a guest, please email newsmedia@nps.gov.

About the National Park Service:

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 425 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

SCVEDC Names Jey Wagner New President, CEO
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
SCVEDC Names Jey Wagner New President, CEO
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
FULL STORY...
TMU Fall 2024 Applications Open Sept. 1
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
TMU Fall 2024 Applications Open Sept. 1
Applications will open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester on Friday, Sept. 1.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 21: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
Sept. 21: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
The Master's University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the women's soccer team defeated Univeristy of California, Merced 3-1 Saturday in their home opener on Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. - noon.
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project  program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
