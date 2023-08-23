National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast

The National Park Service is premiering a new podcast called “My Park Story” Wednesday about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities. Volunteers, grant recipients, employees, park visitors and others will tell their stories on how the NPS has impacted their lives.

The first episode will feature the NPS Social Media Lead Matt Turner who serves as the candid and witty “voice” on the agency’s national social media accounts. Many NPS social media followers have questioned who is behind the accounts, and while Matt has disclosed his identity through interviews with various media outlets, now he has the opportunity to tell his “park story” on the new podcast.

“My Park Story” will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the week of the NPS’s birthday, and will release a new episode every other Wednesday. As a birthday gift to the American public, NPS will publish a bonus birthday episode on Friday, Aug. 25, in honor of the park service’s 107th birthday.

Tune into the podcast on or on Apple Podcasts as the NPS explores personal stories of enjoyment, education, and inspiration in these special places and spaces.

If you are interested in participating in the My Park Story podcast as a guest, please email newsmedia@nps.gov.

