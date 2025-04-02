Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students

The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.

Applications for interested students are open now.

AIP is the largest paid summer internship program in the US. Now in its 25th year, more than 3,000 students have gained experience and access to creative career learning through the program, which places interns in nonprofit performing, presenting, literary, and municipal arts organizations. Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships to museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections in a range of arts and creative industry roles in arts education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, production, and more, hosted at nonprofit arts organizations in an array of artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“The Arts Internship Program is a vital stepping stone for young people who want to pursue their passions and join Los Angeles County’s creative economy. The program provides workforce development opportunities for students, who in turn bring their fresh perspectives and enthusiasm to County nonprofits. The impact is far-reaching—there are many instances of former interns who have gone on to build meaningful careers in nonprofits, cultural organizations, and even County government, where they help shape arts policies and programs. Investing in these young professionals today ensures a thriving arts community and creative economy for L.A. County’s future. I encourage students from every corner of the County to apply to get this hands-on experience in the arts sector that will enrich both your life and our community,” said Board Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Our LA County Arts Internship Program has been a game-changer for thousands of diverse young people, expanding access to arts learning and creative careers. This program provides not just paid work experience, but also critical job skills and direct pathways into the arts sector,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “Year after year, we see its transformational impact—hands-on work-based learning, arts immersion, and a peer network with educational events—resulting in enrichment and opportunities for today’s college students to become the arts leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, 2025 – December 1, 2025 are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds, and community college students, are strongly encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in at LACountyArts.org/internships, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July 2025. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking our website for the most up to date and available positions.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...