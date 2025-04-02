header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
| Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Water drop
Interns attend the 2024 Art Summit event in Leimert Park. Photo by Yoko Morimoto.


The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.

Applications for interested students are open now.

AIP is the largest paid summer internship program in the US. Now in its 25th year, more than 3,000 students have gained experience and access to creative career learning through the program, which places interns in nonprofit performing, presenting, literary, and municipal arts organizations. Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships to museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections in a range of arts and creative industry roles in arts education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, production, and more, hosted at nonprofit arts organizations in an array of artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“The Arts Internship Program is a vital stepping stone for young people who want to pursue their passions and join Los Angeles County’s creative economy. The program provides workforce development opportunities for students, who in turn bring their fresh perspectives and enthusiasm to County nonprofits. The impact is far-reaching—there are many instances of former interns who have gone on to build meaningful careers in nonprofits, cultural organizations, and even County government, where they help shape arts policies and programs. Investing in these young professionals today ensures a thriving arts community and creative economy for L.A. County’s future. I encourage students from every corner of the County to apply to get this hands-on experience in the arts sector that will enrich both your life and our community,” said Board Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Our LA County Arts Internship Program has been a game-changer for thousands of diverse young people, expanding access to arts learning and creative careers. This program provides not just paid work experience, but also critical job skills and direct pathways into the arts sector,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “Year after year, we see its transformational impact—hands-on work-based learning, arts immersion, and a peer network with educational events—resulting in enrichment and opportunities for today’s college students to become the arts leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, 2025 – December 1, 2025 are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds, and community college students, are strongly encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in at LACountyArts.org/internships, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July 2025. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking our website for the most up to date and available positions.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care

Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
FULL STORY...

Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students

Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
FULL STORY...

CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History

CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
Tuesday, Apr 1, 2025
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
FULL STORY...

Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors

Sunshine Canyon Landfill Required to Take Stronger Actions to Address Odors
Friday, Mar 28, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
FULL STORY...

April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services

April 1: Supes to Plan Department for Homelessness Services
Friday, Mar 28, 2025
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Month-long Effort to Curb Driving Behaviors
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Month-long Effort to Curb Driving Behaviors
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily. 
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on April 27
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.
COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on April 27
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
The Master's University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University men's volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Howdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
The California state Senate Public Safety Committee has rejected Kayleigh’s Law (SB 421), a law proposed by Senator Suzette Valladares (R - Santa Clarita) that would implement protections for victims of violent crimes.
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
SCVNews.com