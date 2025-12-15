Nationwide Search Underway for New President

The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.

The search process will be informed by extensive input from students, faculty, staff and administrators to ensure the selected candidate reflects the college’s mission and priorities. In crafting the position announcement, the board has outlined key qualities for the next Superintendent-President, including a strong commitment to student success, fiscal responsibility and community engagement.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our college,” said Board of Trustees Chair Sharlene Johnson. “We are seeking a dynamic leader who will build on our tradition of excellence, inspire positive change and position College of the Canyons for continued success in serving the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The application period opened Dec. 4, and Feb. 2 is the last day for candidates to submit applications for full consideration in first review The position announcement is available on the College of the Canyons website.

The timeline is anticipated to include initial interviews with the search committee in early March. Final interviews, along with campus forums where college employees and local residents can meet the finalists, are planned for late March.

Executive search firm PPL, Inc., which specializes in recruiting and placing senior executives in the California Community Colleges system, is aiding the district in the search.

The SCCCD Board of Trustees is committed to keeping the community informed throughout each stage of the process.

Additional details about the search, including the full timeline and application instructions, are available at canyons.edu/ceo.

