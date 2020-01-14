Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space

Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.

Mullally spent much of his life documenting the wildlife and ecological landscape of the Santa Susana Mountains, designated Significant Ecological Area 20 by the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, according to Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste, a longtime friend.

“Don had done extensive studies in the area and had mapped the plant material — some of which is very rare in Southern California,” Weste said. “He collected a lot of photographic evidence for all of the wildlife. He cataloged almost everything. We used his plant and animal species list extensively and continue to use it today.”

Weste had begun working with then-Senator Ed Davis in the 1980s to preserve the mountains, most particularly Towsley Canyon. Weste said Mullally’s knowledge of the plant materials and biology of the area, as well as his ability to teach, helped in preventing “complete disaster” to an “extremely important ecological area.”

“That was essentially the beginning of my work with open space around the Santa Clarita Valley and the culmination of Don’s dream of preserving one of the most important ecological places in Los Angeles County,” she said.”I think Don should be remembered as someone who really, deeply cared about nature. He studied it, wrote about it and he’d make you crazy talking about it.

“In a world that’s rapidly modernizing and building on everything, Don always had that spirit to embrace some of the most beautiful and beneficial areas of our habitat. That was his love. He wanted to make sure it was there for future generations to care about. He gave them his all in his life. Towsley Canyon is something that had we all not worked as a team collaboratively, it wouldn’t be there. He was able to work with us all to get that done and he never gave up — even after the legislature approved it, he’d call me every few months and ask ‘What’s next?'”

On September 27, 2014, Mullally was honored by then-Mayor Weste and representatives from the Santa Monica Mountains Conserv­ancy, the Sierra Club, SCOPE and others when the Towsley Canyon Loop was renamed and rededicated as the Don Mullally Trail.

“I’m really excited to see (Mul­lally) and all his mapping and biology resource work be recognized,” Weste said at the 2014 dedication. “We had to map the entire 8,000 acres to get all the biological reports together and identifying plants and wildlife in the are.”

Weste praised Mullally’s intelligence and work in the field, telling stories about how the two worked to help create trails in the area and how Mullally’s efforts were critical to the preservation of open space in the region.

Mullally’s biological studies helped outsiders recognize the value of the area’s wildlife, validating its significance and pristine nature, Weste said.

Ultimately, state officials deemed the area where the trail lies too small for a state park, but the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy joined in the preservation effort, and with support from Santa Clarita city officials, the land was eventually set aside as open space.

He was born Don Patrick Mullally on July 22, 1929.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center, Frazier Park 93225.

A funeral service is set for Friday, January 17, at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 North Sierra Highway, Newhall 91321.