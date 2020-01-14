Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space

Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Mullally spent much of his life documenting the wildlife and ecological landscape of the Santa Susana Mountains, designated Significant Ecological Area 20 by the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, according to Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste, a longtime friend.
“Don had done extensive studies in the area and had mapped the plant material — some of which is very rare in Southern California,” Weste said. “He collected a lot of photographic evidence for all of the wildlife. He cataloged almost everything. We used his plant and animal species list extensively and continue to use it today.”
Weste had begun working with then-Senator Ed Davis in the 1980s to preserve the mountains, most particularly Towsley Canyon. Weste said Mullally’s knowledge of the plant materials and biology of the area, as well as his ability to teach, helped in preventing “complete disaster” to an “extremely important ecological area.”
“That was essentially the beginning of my work with open space around the Santa Clarita Valley and the culmination of Don’s dream of preserving one of the most important ecological places in Los Angeles County,” she said.”I think Don should be remembered as someone who really, deeply cared about nature. He studied it, wrote about it and he’d make you crazy talking about it.
“In a world that’s rapidly modernizing and building on everything, Don always had that spirit to embrace some of the most beautiful and beneficial areas of our habitat. That was his love. He wanted to make sure it was there for future generations to care about. He gave them his all in his life. Towsley Canyon is something that had we all not worked as a team collaboratively, it wouldn’t be there. He was able to work with us all to get that done and he never gave up — even after the legislature approved it, he’d call me every few months and ask ‘What’s next?'”
On September 27, 2014, Mullally was honored by then-Mayor Weste and representatives from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, the Sierra Club, SCOPE and others when the Towsley Canyon Loop was renamed and rededicated as the Don Mullally Trail.
“I’m really excited to see (Mullally) and all his mapping and biology resource work be recognized,” Weste said at the 2014 dedication. “We had to map the entire 8,000 acres to get all the biological reports together and identifying plants and wildlife in the are.”
Weste praised Mullally’s intelligence and work in the field, telling stories about how the two worked to help create trails in the area and how Mullally’s efforts were critical to the preservation of open space in the region.
Mullally’s biological studies helped outsiders recognize the value of the area’s wildlife, validating its significance and pristine nature, Weste said.
Ultimately, state officials deemed the area where the trail lies too small for a state park, but the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy joined in the preservation effort, and with support from Santa Clarita city officials, the land was eventually set aside as open space.
He was born Don Patrick Mullally on July 22, 1929.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center, Frazier Park 93225.
A funeral service is set for Friday, January 17, at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m.
Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 North Sierra Highway, Newhall 91321.
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 homesites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these homesites, resutling in proceeds of $135 million.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
