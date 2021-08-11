Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits

Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October.

“Dancing Leaf Spirits” by Jason Jenn is now open to view in the Town Center Art space until Oct 15, while “Nature of Love” by Pablo Azar will open Aug 12 at the Jo Ann Darcy Canyon Country library until Oct 28.

Jason Jenn’s “Dancing Leaf Spirits” features artwork that utilizes leaves and other natural materials embellished in metallic-leaf to create a style reminiscent of mandalas. The organic materials are pinned upon the walls in ancient geometric patterns to help focus the mind for the art of meditation. Jenn aims to re-establish a connection between the natural world, gallery space and the viewer.

In addition to visiting the gallery, the public also has the opportunity to join a reception for the artwork on Aug 25, from 6 to 8 at the Town Center Art Space, enjoying discussion and light refreshments throughout the event.

Pop surrealist artist Pablo Azar introduces the public to his very unique painting style, titled “Toonymania,” in the upcoming “Nature of Love” art exhibit. His main objective is to make each observer gaze upon his artwork, losing themselves in a timeless dimension to discover what Pablo denotes as “his creatures.” In perfect harmony, his multiple and diverse “creatures” fuse together creating one, bigger and complete picture. There is a story to be told in each of his pieces.

To learn more about each upcoming art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

