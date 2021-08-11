header image

August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
| Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October.

“Dancing Leaf Spirits” by Jason Jenn is now open to view in the Town Center Art space until Oct 15, while “Nature of Love” by Pablo Azar will open Aug 12 at the Jo Ann Darcy Canyon Country library until Oct 28.

Jason Jenn’s “Dancing Leaf Spirits” features artwork that utilizes leaves and other natural materials embellished in metallic-leaf to create a style reminiscent of mandalas. The organic materials are pinned upon the walls in ancient geometric patterns to help focus the mind for the art of meditation. Jenn aims to re-establish a connection between the natural world, gallery space and the viewer.

 

In addition to visiting the gallery, the public also has the opportunity to join a reception for the artwork on Aug 25, from 6 to 8 at the Town Center Art Space, enjoying discussion and light refreshments throughout the event.

Pop surrealist artist Pablo Azar introduces the public to his very unique painting style, titled “Toonymania,” in the upcoming “Nature of Love” art exhibit. His main objective is to make each observer gaze upon his artwork, losing themselves in a timeless dimension to discover what Pablo denotes as “his creatures.” In perfect harmony, his multiple and diverse “creatures” fuse together creating one, bigger and complete picture. There is a story to be told in each of his pieces.

To learn more about each upcoming art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,302 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
Name Change For COC Disabled Students Programs And Services Announced
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
Name Change For COC Disabled Students Programs And Services Announced
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
A suspect was reportedly wounded during a deputy-involved shooting north of Templin Highway on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials. 
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the United States, mostly in the West, burning more than 2 million acres and sending plumes of smoke and ash as far east as New York City.
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
TMU Men's Swimming & Diving has signed four more recruits, Head Coach and Director of Aquatics Gabe Woodward announced.
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online.
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
