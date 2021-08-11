Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits

Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October.
“Dancing Leaf Spirits” by Jason Jenn is now open to view in the Town Center Art space until Oct 15, while “Nature of Love” by Pablo Azar will open Aug 12 at the Jo Ann Darcy Canyon Country library until Oct 28.
Jason Jenn’s “Dancing Leaf Spirits” features artwork that utilizes leaves and other natural materials embellished in metallic-leaf to create a style reminiscent of mandalas. The organic materials are pinned upon the walls in ancient geometric patterns to help focus the mind for the art of meditation. Jenn aims to re-establish a connection between the natural world, gallery space and the viewer.
In addition to visiting the gallery, the public also has the opportunity to join a reception for the artwork on Aug 25, from 6 to 8 at the Town Center Art Space, enjoying discussion and light refreshments throughout the event.
Pop surrealist artist Pablo Azar introduces the public to his very unique painting style, titled “Toonymania,” in the upcoming “Nature of Love” art exhibit. His main objective is to make each observer gaze upon his artwork, losing themselves in a timeless dimension to discover what Pablo denotes as “his creatures.” In perfect harmony, his multiple and diverse “creatures” fuse together creating one, bigger and complete picture. There is a story to be told in each of his pieces.
To learn more about each upcoming art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
With the American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors, the city of Santa Clarita is asking the community to consider scheduling a lifesaving appointment to donate blood at the Santa Clarita City Hall Century Room on Friday, Aug. 13, or the Sycamore Room of Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 3.
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
