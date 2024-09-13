‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Nature’s Palette,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

This showcase will run from Thursday, Sept. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 20, 6=8 p.m.

“Nature’s Palette” features a rich array of artwork that delves into the beauty, intricacy and profound impact of nature on human perception and creativity. Among the notable works on display is Carlo Marcucci’s Golden State XVI, a mixed-media piece that reflects on the changing landscapes of the San Joaquin Valley. Utilizing gold leaf, acrylic paint and digitally manipulated photography on a wood panel, Marcucci’s work comments on the region’s transformation due to agricultural practices, urbanization and the broader effects of climate change.

Catherine Wang’s Untitled piece, created with marker, colored pencil and gouache on paper, offers a vibrant interpretation of the Southern California landscape. Wang, deeply influenced by her cultural heritage as a child of Chinese immigrants, draws inspiration from her surroundings, capturing the shifting beauty of familiar scenes as they evolve through time and season. Her work resonates with a sense of belonging and connection to the natural environment.

Elena Mukhina’s Nasturtium adds a sense of immediacy and intimacy to the exhibition with her acrylic-on-paper painting. This piece highlights the beauty in the everyday, inviting viewers to reconnect with nature and appreciate the simple, yet profound elements of the world around us.

These artworks and others in the exhibition, reflect on a deep engagement with nature, exploring themes of transformation, identity and the environment. Each piece offers a unique lens to view and interpret the natural world, making “Nature’s Palette” a compelling and thought-provoking exhibition.

The opening reception on Friday, Sept. 20, is an opportunity to meet the artists, engage in meaningful discussions and experience the power of art to evoke a deeper understanding of nature.

The exhibiting artists include Anna Wingfield, Ashley Shellhouse, Brian Nieman, Carlo Marcucci, Catherine Wang, Debra Edelman-Avila, Elena Mukhina, Elizabeth Woiwode, Ellie Song, Joaquin Palting, Kenny DeMartines, Lynn Fulton, Marita Braun, Miki Yokoyama, Morgan Grimes, Nishita Baderia, Rachel Berkowitz, Rachelle Haddoak, Richard Vivenzio, Sahba Shere, Simon Bowler Khan, Vanessa Morrow and Vasty Ramirez.

To learn more about “Nature’s Palette,” as well as other upcoming art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Stephanie Jacinto at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

