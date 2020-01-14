NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success

The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. The NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards are part of the annual NBA league meetings, held in Miami, Florida, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2019-2020 season.

“Recognition by the League and our peers of the progress we have made toward our ambitious goals is inspiring,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “Our head coach Doc Rivers refers to the Clippers transformation as a movement, and these awards are definitely encouragement for us to keep moving relentlessly forward.”

The Clippers’ five NBA honors include:

New Full Season Ticket Award – With over 3,000 new full season tickets sold and leading the NBA in New Full Season Equivalents (FSE) for the 2019-20 season, the Clippers have built one of the top Season Ticket Membership programs across the league.

Individual Ticket Award – The Clippers have sold over 3,000 single game tickets per game for the 2019-20 season, which has resulted in recording sellouts for every regular season game.

Category Yield Award – The Clippers were one of the top three teams with the most revenue from the top 25 industry categories, highlighted by a multi-year partnership deal with L.A-based technology company Honey. This partnership launched with the newly renamed Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers and the displaying of Honey’s logo on Clippers practice jerseys.

Sponsorship Account Growth Award – By adding a record 30 new partners this season, the Clippers were recognized as one of the top three teams in the NBA with the highest percentage growth in corporate partnership revenue.

Digital Innovator Award – The Clippers led the league and set a team record in year over year engagement rate growth (106%) across team social media channels and set the standard for video and social content to help to move the business forward in digital sponsorship, ticket sales and fan engagement.