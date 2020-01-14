[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success
| Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020

Clippers LogoThe L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. The NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards are part of the annual NBA league meetings, held in Miami, Florida, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2019-2020 season.

“Recognition by the League and our peers of the progress we have made toward our ambitious goals is inspiring,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “Our head coach Doc Rivers refers to the Clippers transformation as a movement, and these awards are definitely encouragement for us to keep moving relentlessly forward.”

The Clippers’ five NBA honors include:

New Full Season Ticket Award – With over 3,000 new full season tickets sold and leading the NBA in New Full Season Equivalents (FSE) for the 2019-20 season, the Clippers have built one of the top Season Ticket Membership programs across the league.

Individual Ticket Award – The Clippers have sold over 3,000 single game tickets per game for the 2019-20 season, which has resulted in recording sellouts for every regular season game.

Category Yield Award – The Clippers were one of the top three teams with the most revenue from the top 25 industry categories, highlighted by a multi-year partnership deal with L.A-based technology company Honey. This partnership launched with the newly renamed Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers and the displaying of Honey’s logo on Clippers practice jerseys.

Sponsorship Account Growth Award – By adding a record 30 new partners this season, the Clippers were recognized as one of the top three teams in the NBA with the highest percentage growth in corporate partnership revenue.

Digital Innovator Award – The Clippers led the league and set a team record in year over year engagement rate growth (106%) across team social media channels and set the standard for video and social content to help to move the business forward in digital sponsorship, ticket sales and fan engagement.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65

Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship

Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.
FULL STORY...

California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting

California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84

Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Providence Holy Cross Designated Stroke Center for SCV Patients
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
Santa Clarita first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Tuesday after a child was struck near Sierra Vista Junior High School.
Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
