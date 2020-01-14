NBA Recognizes Clippers for Business Success

The L.A. Clippers earned a franchise-record five awards at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards, as recently announced by the NBA league office. The NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards are part of the annual NBA league meetings, held in Miami, Florida, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2019-2020 season.
“Recognition by the League and our peers of the progress we have made toward our ambitious goals is inspiring,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “Our head coach Doc Rivers refers to the Clippers transformation as a movement, and these awards are definitely encouragement for us to keep moving relentlessly forward.”
The Clippers’ five NBA honors include:
New Full Season Ticket Award – With over 3,000 new full season tickets sold and leading the NBA in New Full Season Equivalents (FSE) for the 2019-20 season, the Clippers have built one of the top Season Ticket Membership programs across the league.
Individual Ticket Award – The Clippers have sold over 3,000 single game tickets per game for the 2019-20 season, which has resulted in recording sellouts for every regular season game.
Category Yield Award – The Clippers were one of the top three teams with the most revenue from the top 25 industry categories, highlighted by a multi-year partnership deal with L.A-based technology company Honey. This partnership launched with the newly renamed Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers and the displaying of Honey’s logo on Clippers practice jerseys.
Sponsorship Account Growth Award – By adding a record 30 new partners this season, the Clippers were recognized as one of the top three teams in the NBA with the highest percentage growth in corporate partnership revenue.
Digital Innovator Award – The Clippers led the league and set a team record in year over year engagement rate growth (106%) across team social media channels and set the standard for video and social content to help to move the business forward in digital sponsorship, ticket sales and fan engagement.
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
As of Friday, Jan. 10, paramedics identifying severe stroke symptoms in patients they are transporting in the northeastern San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley can now head straight to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
