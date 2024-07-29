header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Film SCV
File photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita. In February of 2009, CBS’ NCIS filmed in Santa Clarita at Summit Park.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.

The productions filming locally are:

“NCIS” (Television)

“Brothers Go West” (Television)

“Atlas of the Unexplained” (Television)

“Dr. Odyssey” (Television)

“UCD” (Commercial)

“Hand’s On” (Short)

“Echos of her cry” (Internet / Web)

“Loading Zone” (Student project)

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV

‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
FULL STORY...

Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open

Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street

City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline

Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled "Color My World."
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities.
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
SCVNews.com