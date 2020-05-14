[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
| Thursday, May 14, 2020
unemployed claims

By Amanda Pampuro

(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Between the spread of COVID-19 and measures taken to reduce public health risks, 15.7% of Americans are out of a job today.

With nearly a third of its population on unemployment insurance benefits, California ranks highest in the country, followed by Michigan and Nevada, both above 20%.

In the first week of May, Oklahoma, Maryland and New Jersey saw the highest spikes in claims. Meanwhile states like Florida and Georgia, which opted to reopen their economies, reported the largest decreases in claims. In the Sunshine State, 258,000 fewer people applied for unemployment benefits compared to the prior week.

The Department of Labor used covered employment of 145,671,710 in its calculation, defining that term as Americans who are “unemployed through no fault of their own,” while also meeting certain work and wage requirements.

Weekly rates of initial claims for benefits have decreased over the last five weeks, but some economists caution the bottom of the trough is still a long way down.

New York Federal Reserve economist Joseph Briggs projected U.S. unemployment will hit 40 million in the second quarter, but 75% of these jobs to return by the years end. Given today’s reported unemployment, that would leave 6 million people out of work during Christmas.

Despite the staggering unemployment numbers, a May 13 poll from Morning Consult reports 70% of Americans, including 82% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans, continue to support social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19.

People who either have had or know someone who contracted the disease were more likely to support extending social distancing.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ April jobs report, the hardest-hit demographic was working teenagers, 32% of whom lost a job, followed by women and Hispanics.

While 12.4% of white men lost jobs in April, black women (16.4%) and Latinas (20.2%) experienced unemployment at a much higher rate. Although women made up 49% of the pre-pandemic workforce, they made up 55% of April unemployment leading some to describe the economic downturn as a “shecession.”

An analysis from the National Women’s Law Center found this trend continued across most job sectors. Women made up 48% of retail positions but accounted for 61% of job losses.

“Between the end of the Great Recession in July 2010 and the start of the Covid-19 crisis in February 2020, women gained 11.1 million jobs. In April 2020, the entirety of those gains was wiped out,” Claire Ewing-Nelson, National Women’s Law Center research fellow, noted in the report.

In a May 13 report, investment firm Goldman Sachs highlighted consumer spending trends signifying slight recovery from the stay-at-home economy. While rideshare-app use is still down 56% compared with last year, last week marked the fourth week in which Uber rides increased, particularly during weekday, 9-to-5 trips.

Researchers also found a 15% uptick compared with last year in Americans using the Starbucks app, which allows for cashless payment and may indicate a taste for beginning the dawn of the new economy with a cup of coffee.

“Consumers are still at the trough of impacts from COVID-19,” the report explains. But if the trends continue over the next few months, it says, “the ‘stay at home’ category will show significantly slower growth, while the ‘back to normal’ category will likely [show] moderate declines as people resume daily activities of dining, commuting, and travel.”

The leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants and bars, lost 7.7 million jobs in April. According to the New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations, only about 46% of Americans think they can find a new job if they lose theirs, down from 58% compared with last year.

Still service industry veterans remain hopeful.

“I’ve been in the business long enough that we’ve gone through many, many crises from SARS and 9/11, to the ‘70’s gasoline crisis,” said Peter Ricci, director of hospitality management programs at Florida Atlantic University. “This one is different in that it’s affected every industry segment at the same time, but something that the hospitality industry is very strong on is creativity and cleanliness.”

Until jobs return, Ricci said: “What you need to do in the short run is better prepare yourself to be one of the people who gets hired when people start hiring again. So finish your degree, continue your education with some certifications, do the MBA that you always talked about but you never did.”

The U.S. Department of Labor jobs report can be viewed below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]

The Goldman Sachs consumer spending trends report can be viewed below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]

The analysis from the Women’s National Law Center can be viewed below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
FULL STORY...
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
Thursday, May 14, 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Thursday, May 14, 2020
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
%d bloggers like this: