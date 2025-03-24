header image

Nearly 600 Compete in Tough Valencia Trail Race
| Monday, Mar 24, 2025

The results are in for the 2025 Valencia Trail Race, held Saturday, March 22 in the hills above the Santa Clarita Valley.

The race included 10K, Half Marathon and grueling 50K Ultra categories and began at the trail head off 29889 San Francisquito Canyon Road.

The single-track trail course passed over peaks, along ridge lines and down into canyons, offering breathtaking views but “killer hills.”

There were 314 finishers in the 10K, 165 in the Half Marathon, and 116 in the 50K Ultra.

For more information visit Valencia Trail Race 2005.

See the 2025 results at 2025 Results.

Photo Tim Hall

Photo Tim Hall

Photo Tim Hall

Photo Tim Hall
