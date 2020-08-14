Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Lake Fire.
DACC is currently sheltering 67 animals:
16 horses
16 goats
15 chickens
7 ponies
5 sheep
3 roosters
2 ducks
2 pigs
1 peacock
These animals are located at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds located at 2551 W. Ave, H Lancaster, CA 93536. DACC is currently accepting additional animals at all evacuation sites. Please see below for more details.
Livestock accepted at the following locations:
– Castaic Animal Care Center – 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384
– Antelope Valley Fairgrounds- 2551 W. Ave, H Lancaster, CA 93536
Companion animals are being accepted at the following locations:
– Castaic Animal Care Center – 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384
– Palmdale Animal Care Center – 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550
– Lancaster Animal Care Center – 5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536
We are happy to share all animals are safe and no injuries have been reported. This fire emergency serves as a reminder to horse and large animal owners across the County to develop actionable evacuation plans to reduce any loss and injury.
For more information, please call (661) 940-4191.
