September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place
James Dean
Nearly One in Four New Trucks, Buses, Vans in California Go Zero-Emission
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025

Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) made up nearly 23 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California in 2024. This is more than double the state’s target and the highest total of ZEV sales ever reported. Demand remains high, with nearly $200 million in incentive funding requests submitted on the very first day applications opened this month.

Manufacturers reported 30,026 zero-emission trucks, buses, and vans sold, representing nearly 23 percent of all new Class 2b–8 vehicle sales. The data is according to information reported by manufacturers to the California Air Resources Board.

Since 2021, more than 57,000 ZEVs have been sold in California’s medium- and heavy-duty market, and statewide ZEV truck sales have now increased for the fourth consecutive year.

“This continued growth in zero-emission truck sales shows that manufacturers are stepping up to meet California’s clean air goals and that the transition to cleaner fleets is accelerating,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “With strong sales, a growing credit surplus and rapid innovation, the industry is proving that zero-emission technology is ready for wider deployment.”

The data includes battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles, such as delivery vans, school buses, big rigs and pickup trucks.

 

Incentives powering California’s zero-emission future  

California is continuing to accelerate zero-emission transportation with funding available through the Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, the state’s primary incentive program for clean trucks and buses. And demand is surging, with nearly $200 million requested on the first day applications opened.

Funded mainly through California’s Cap-and-Invest Program, also known as Cap-and-Trade, the incentive program saw participation skyrocket 177 percent from 2023 to 2024, marking record demand for clean and zero-emission trucks and buses. In February of this year alone, more than 200 HVIP-funded vehicles hit the road with the help of $31 million in incentives, and the pace shows no signs of slowing in 2025.

Launched in 2009, HVIP helps fleets and businesses transition to zero-emission vehicles through point-of-sale discounts. The program remains a cornerstone of California’s clean transportation transition.

Over 15 years, HVIP has invested $820 million to deploy more than 10,500 clean vehicles across 2,000 fleets.

HVIP-funded vehicles have logged over 340 million miles, delivering significant real-world emission reductions across the state.

Eighty-one percent of vehicle orders come from public agencies and small businesses, expanding access to clean transportation.

More than 5,000 vehicles are currently in production, reflecting record demand for the program.

HVIP now supports 167 advanced vehicle models and a growing network of manufacturers and dealers.

On Oct. 21, $30 million in funding for the Innovative Small e-Fleet Pilot Project will be available. Additionally, eligible drayage truck purchasers may qualify for added incentives through the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach.

 

What’s next

As the federal government moves backward, California is continuing to move forward on efforts to deliver cleaner air by addressing harmful pollution from vehicles. Last month, California state agencies published a report in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order on zero-emission vehicle deployment. The report details actions in six areas and emphasizes delivering benefits to communities who suffer from the highest levels of air pollution in the state.

Despite the market uncertainty and disruption brought on by the federal government, California remains steadfast in its commitment to work with manufacturers to keep moving toward a cleaner transportation system and ensure true consumer choice while reducing harmful and costly air pollution.

To explore current funding opportunities or sign up for program alerts, visit californiahvip.org/funding. For inquiries, contact info@californiahvip.org.

HVIP is administered by CALSTART on behalf of CARB.

 

Clearing California Skies for Over 50 Years

CARB is the lead agency for California’s fight against climate change and oversees all air pollution control efforts in the state to attain and maintain health-based air quality standards. Visit More Information.
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025
Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) made up nearly 23 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California in 2024. This is more than double the state’s target and the highest total of ZEV sales ever reported.
