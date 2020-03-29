Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner

County of Los Angeles – Castaic Animal Care Center, March 29, 2020

Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.

Molly is a sweet, 6-year-old pittie mix with lots of personality. Here is what her foster mom had to say about her: “Sweet Molly is house trained and rides well in a car. Loves walks and adores playing tug o’ war with her favorite bunny squeaky toy. She has medium/high energy. She has a great personality and when she gets excited and wants to play she will start talking and doing zoomies.”

Molly, #A4879127, has recovered from bladder stone surgery performed by our amazing shelter vet and will need follow-up with a private vet and probably will benefit from a special diet.

This girl is full of love and enjoys being petted and getting belly rubs. Please call the County of Los Angeles Castaic Animal Care Center at 661-257-3191, option 0, to set up an appointment to meet her.

You are sure to fall in love. Molly is waiting to meet you – by appointment only.